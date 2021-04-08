Technical Safety BC announces the appointment of new Board Director

Vancouver, BC, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Technical Safety BC is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment in British Columbia. Technical Safety BC is pleased to welcome Daniel Smythe to its Board of Directors for a three-year term effective April 11, 2021.

“As we look to the future of advancing technical safety in British Columbia, it’s critical our organization is listening to folks with different experiences, and actively seeking insights from industry experts,” said Board Chair George Abbott. “Technical Safety BC’s presence in safety systems is province-wide, inclusive of diverse geography, business culture and demography. I’m pleased to welcome the newest member of the board and look forward to their unique contributions as we continue to innovate and advance technical safety in our province.”

Daniel Smythe is an Assistant Professor of Electrical Instruction at the University of the Fraser Valley. With over a decade of experience in the electrical contracting industry, both as a construction electrician and past owner and operator of Zimcan Electrical Contracting, Daniel brings a deep knowledge of BC’s electrical safety landscape. Daniel is also a licensed Red Seal Construction Electrician and holds a Field Safety Representative certification. He is an active member of the BC Electrical Instructors Articulation Committee (BCEIAC) and past Chair of the Curriculum Sub-committee. During his time on the BCEIAC, he supported collaboration among training providers related to apprenticeship training programs across BC. Daniel is actively involved with Skills Canada BC sitting as a BC Technical Chair and is also a BC Representative on the National Technical Committee (Electrical Installations). Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge around safety and technical issues within the safety system that Technical Safety BC regulates. He lives in Mission, BC.

Technical Safety BC would like to thank outgoing director Karen Bazylewski for her six years on the Board and her contributions to safety and good governance.

Technical Safety BC is governed by a board of twelve directors that provides oversight and ensures safety, transparency, and collaboration in our practices. They have the fiduciary responsibility of overseeing the organization’s conduct and ensuring that all major issues affecting the organization’s business and affairs are given proper consideration. In performing its functions, the Board also considers the interests of industry, communities, and government. To find out more about Technical Safety BC’s Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.technicalsafetybc.ca/about/board-directors.

About Technical Safety BC

Technical Safety BC (formerly BC Safety Authority) is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment. In addition to issuing permits, licences and certificates, it works with industry to reduce safety risks through assessment, education and outreach, enforcement, and research. For more information, visit www.technicalsafetybc.ca

