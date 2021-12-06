Technical Safety BC announces the appointment of Phil Gothe as new President and Lead Executive Officer

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Technical Safety BC announced today the appointment of Phil Gothe as President and Lead Executive Officer, effective January 13, 2022. Gothe succeeds Catherine Roome who announced in July 2021 that she will be leaving after more than 10 years leading Technical Safety BC.

“I am delighted to welcome Phil as the next President and LEO of Technical Safety BC,” said George Abbott, Chair of the Board of Directors. “His wealth of leadership experience and his commitment to collaboration and safety innovation make him uniquely qualified to lead this organization into the future.”

Prior to accepting the appointment with Technical Safety BC, Gothe has served on Technical Safety BC’s executive team for the past 12 years, most recently as the Vice President of Operations and Client Experience.

“I am honoured to be the next President and Lead Executive Officer of Technical Safety BC,” said Phil Gothe. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to guide the organization as we operate in this dynamic and rapidly-evolving environment. We have an ambitious plan for 2022 and beyond, with built-in flexibility that enables us to adapt to the situation around us.”

“I am deeply committed to Technical Safety BC’s mandate and vision of Safe Technical Systems. Everywhere. We have made great strides in enhancing safety capabilities in recent years and I look forward to empowering and mobilizing clients, partners, and stakeholders across the province to improve safety for all British Columbians.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would also like to thank Catherine Roome for her remarkable leadership at Technical Safety BC, and we are incredibly proud of her accomplishments”, added Abbott. “Driven by a unique combination of a vision for the future and a commitment to people, she will leave behind a remarkable legacy of innovation for the organization to build upon and increased safety for all British Columbians.”

The Board of Directors conducted an extensive search for the President and Lead Executive Officer role with an executive search firm, to best setup the organization for continued success in the future.

About Technical Safety BC

Technical Safety BC is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment. In addition to issuing permits, licenses, and certificates, it works with industry to reduce safety risks through assessment, education and outreach, enforcement, and research.



