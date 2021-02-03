Technology Integration Group Canada (TIG) expands ThinkOn partnership to provide secure cloud solutions to Government of Canada

OTTAWA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Technology Integration Group (TIG), an IT solution integrator providing datacenter and private cloud solutions to Canadian Government and Commercial Organizations for over 20 years has announced an expanded partnership with ThinkOn, Canada’s only wholesale provider of cloud solutions, certified for Public B data Storage by Shared Services Canada.

TIG and ThinkOn initiated a partnership in 2016 to respond to the growing need by Canadian governments for a made in Canada cloud solution. From 2017 to 2020 they have together been providing cloud services for government agencies with applications and data rated “Protected A”, or non-sensitive data.With TIG’s assistance, ThinkOn was selected as one of the cloud solution providers earlier last year for Protected B data, which has much more stringent data security requirements. Agencies require these enhanced security cloud solutions, resident in Canada, to accelerate the digitization of government services, especially in response to the pandemic.“TIG is uniquely positioned to help our Federal Department and Agency partners design and architect secure hosted cloud solutions.” Said Paul Cooper, President, TIG Canada. “We’ve been solving data center, private cloud, backup, recovery, and archiving needs for over 20 years and we understand how different these needs are compared to the commercial sector. ThinkOn has been able to allow us to extend that expertise into true hybrid cloud solutions.”“TIG has been an invaluable partner.” Said Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO, ThinkOn. “Our combined efforts have enabled us to fully comprehend the Federal government’s need for security, agility, and cost containment and were instrumental to the development of our Protected B Data Center solutions.”About Technology Integration GroupTIG is a premier ISO 9001:2008 certified, full-service IT systems integrator, with 33 years of experience providing end-to-end technology and IT infrastructure solutions to customers with complex environments, including the Canadian Government. www.tig-canada.caAbout ThinkOn Inc.ThinkOn is an exclusive wholesale provider of cloud infrastructure and data management services with over 150 partners and over 1,100 end subscribers in the commercial and public sector. ThinkOn’s cloud is engineered for high availability, reliability, and scalability to meet the requirements of every government workload. Headquartered in Toronto, the company delivers true data protection and privacy with a government compliant service delivery infrastructure spanning three regions in Canada.

CONTACT:

Paul Cooper, President

Technology Integration Group Canada

EMAIL: paul.cooper@tig.com



