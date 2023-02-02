Teck Announces Completion of Sale of Fort Hills Interests

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that it has completed the sale of its 21.3% interest in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership (“Fort Hills”) to Suncor Energy Inc. (“Suncor”) and TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. (“TotalEnergies”), a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE. Teck received aggregate cash proceeds of approximately $1 billion and does not anticipate any tax payable on the disposition.

