Teck Announces New Collective Agreement at Carmen de Andacollo Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that the Teck Carmen de Andacollo Workers Union, which represents 473 workers at Teck Carmen de Andacollo Operations (CdA) in Chile, has ratified a new 36-month collective agreement. The benefits of the agreement are effective as of December 5, 2019, and operations have now resumed at CdA.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .Investor Contact:

Fraser Phillips

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis

604.699.4621

fraser.phillips@teck.com Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Public Relations Manager

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com

CBJ Newsmakers