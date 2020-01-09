Teck Has Deal with Ridley Terminals

CBJ — A new deal has been struck between Teck Resources and Ridley Terminals to allow an increase in shipments of steelmaking coal from B.C.

Ridley Terminals owns and operates the marine terminal at Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island in northern B.C..

The new deal gives Teck an expanded capacity to 6 million tonnes, doubling the previous quota. There are also option possibilities that could increase that amount by another 3 tonnes.

The new deal takes effect one year from now and expires in December, 2027.

Financial terms have yet to be disclosed.

