TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS DECLARES DISTRIBUTIONS ON SERIES A AND B PREFERRED UNITS; AND REITERATES 2020 DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE ON COMMON UNITS

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership’s Series A preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Partnership’s Series B preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR B) for the period from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020. The cash distributions are payable on April 15, 2020 to all unitholders of record as at March 31, 2020. Teekay LNG’s preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

As previously-announced, the Partnership plans to increase its cash distributions on its common units by 32 percent to $1.00 per unit per annum, effective with the first quarter of 2020 distribution to be paid in May 2020.About Teekay LNGTeekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.comForward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements, among other things, regarding: the ability to pay increased distributions on its common units in 2020. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: changes in production of LNG or LPG, either generally or in particular regions; changes in trading patterns or timing of start-up of new LNG liquefaction and regasification projects significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; the potential for early termination of long-term contracts of existing vessels in the Partnership’s fleet; higher than expected costs and expenses; general market conditions and trends, including spot, multi-month and multi-year charter rates; inability of customers of the Partnership or any of its joint ventures to make future payments under contracts; the inability of the Partnership to renew or replace long-term contracts on existing vessels; potential lack of excess capital available to allocate towards returning capital to unitholders; and other factors discussed in Teekay LNG Partners’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

