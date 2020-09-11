Teksavvy Says Bell, Rogers Owe Millions

CBJ — Ontario internet service provider TekSavvy Solutions claims it is owed millions of dollars in rebates from over-payment of wholesale internet fees and because of that it is refusing to pay more money to use Bell or Rogers networks until the balance is paid off.

TekSavvy’s announcement came less than 24 hours after the Federal Court of Appeal ruled against Bell, Rogers and several other large telecom carries that had wanted to overturn an order by the CRTC for them to cut wholesale internet rates retroactively and refund excess amounts. Teksavvy claims it has seen no payments and thus the standoff.

TekSavvy is the largest independent ISP in the country with a collective share of about 10% of the Canadian market and is headquartered in Chatham in southwestern Ontario.

