Teledyne DALSA expands its Xtium2 frame grabber series with three new CoaXPress models

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology, announces its Xtium™2-CXP series of high-performance frame grabbers. The new series transfers image data to the host memory at maximum acquisition rates with zero CPU utilization, allowing host applications to operate at maximum efficiency.

The Xtium2-CXP series is compatible with CoaxPress® version 2.0 and uses the PCI Express Gen3 x8 platform to deliver sustained image acquisition bandwidth of up to 6.8 GB/s to the host memory. The Xtium2-CXP frame grabber series supports image acquisition rates of up to 12.5Gbs and models are available in 4, 2 and 1-channel configurations. The Xtium2 series is fully supported by Teledyne DALSA’s free Sapera LT SDK.

With its 2 GB of image memory, the Xtium2-CXP prevents data loss when the PCIe bus is being utilized by other devices in the system, and data cannot be transferred for processing. Fully compatible with Teledyne DALSA’s Trigger-To-Image Reliability (T2IR) framework, the new CXP boards deliver ready-to-use images and support both area and line scan monochrome, RGB and Bayer color cameras.“The Xtium2-CXP series combines high performance image acquisition with our T2IR framework making it an ideal choice for demanding applications in a growing number of industries,” said Senior Product Manager, Inder Kohli.When combined with the industry’s newest and highest resolution cameras, the Xtium2-CXP series frame grabbers enable some of the most demanding vision applications. Xtium2-CXP Key Features:Half-length PCIe Gen3 x8 board, with 4 micro-BNC coaxial connectorsMaximum image acquisition bandwidth of up to 5.0GB/s, maximum host bandwidth up to 6.8GB/sSupports CXP 1.x and 2.0 cameras with 4, 2 or 1 output channels of up to 12.5Gbs/ channelSimultaneous acquisition from multiple independent camerasTo learn more about the new Xtium2-CXP series please drop by our booth #D-01 at the International Technical Exhibition of Image Technology and Equipment 2019, December 4-6, in Yokohama, Japan.

Visit the Xtium2-CXP product page for more information. For sales enquiries, visit our contact page , and for full resolution images, our online media kit .

About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA is an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne CARIS, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com .About Teledyne Imaging

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller

Senior Manager, Global Media Relations

Tel: +1-519-886-6001 ext. 2187

Email: geralyn.miller@teledyne.com Sales Contacts:

Sales.americas@teledynedalsa.com

Sales.europe@teledynedalsa.com

Sales.asia@teledynedalsa.com A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05d9b3c6-7d40-4ea5-b83f-04ff6e143c3a

CBJ Newsmakers