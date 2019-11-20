Teledyne Imaging to exhibit at ITE 2019
WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne DALSA, Teledyne e2v, and Teledyne Lumenera, all Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] companies will exhibit as Teledyne Imaging at the International Technical Exhibition on Imaging Technology & Equipment (ITE) 2019, December 4-6, in PACIFICO Yokohama Hall D, Japan. Visit booth D-01 to see their most advanced vision solutions in live demos.
The industry’s first Multifield™ CMOS TDI camera, the new Linea HS captures brightfield, darkfield, and backlit images at once in a single scan. This breakthrough technology meets the critical requirements for takt time and detectability in flat panel display, semiconductor wafer inspection, life sciences, and other light starved applications. When combined with Teledyne’s Xtium™2 CLHS high-performance frame grabbers, these models achieve unmatched data throughput. The next generation CLHS fiber optic interface is field-proven and provides reliable and high throughput data transmission.Teledyne’s first CXP camera, designed for performance and built on Genie Nano’s proven, industry-leading reputation. Resolutions from 16 to 67 Mpixels, robust build quality, wide operating temperature, and an unmatched feature set.High-value Linea ML CMOS multi-line camera, monochrome, RGB tri-linear and RGB+ NIR. Linea ML and Teledyne’s Xtium2 frame grabber each have fibre optic interfaces for demanding, high-speed inspections.Teledyne Lumenera’s new Embedded Camera series provides high performance USB3 models, from 2 to 12 Mpixels, in both board level and enclosed versions designed specifically to meet the requirements of embedded vision systems – smaller, lighter, lower cost.Teledyne e2v’s new Bora™ Time-of-Flight CMOS image sensor offers excellent sensitivity and unique on-chip gated global shutter, enabling gating times of up to 42ns. With its tailored 3D detection and distance measurement, BORA supports the newest industrial applications, including vision guided robotics, logistics and surveillance.Preview the 17um CALIBIR GXM640 VGA microbolometer thermal camera with simple radiometric capabilities, unparalleled scene dynamic range and advanced PTP networking – fully GigE 1.1 compliant.Xtium2 CXP frame grabber series – newest addition to the Xtium2 series supports CoaXPress 2.0 and features image acquisition rates of 12.5Gbs. The Xtium2-CXP boards are available in 4, 2 and 1-channel configurations.The Xtium2-CLHS PX8 supports Active Optical Cable (AOC) and dataforwarding at maximum input line rates. The newest Xtium2 also delivers real-time distributed image processing, and multifield output to separate image buffers ready for processing.The Z-Trak 3D scanners deliver real-time height measurement using laser triangulation and robust In-line measurement, inspection, identification and guidance for automotive, electronics, and factory automation.Please visit the Teledyne Imaging team in PACIFICO Yokohama Hall D, Japan, December 4-6, 2019 in Booth D-01.Media Note: For interview requests, please email yuki.chan@teledyne.com or visit Booth D-01 during the show. For high resolution images, please visit our online media kit.About Teledyne Imaging’s Vision Solutions
Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum and decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, microscopy, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.
Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.Media Contact:
Yuki Chan, Marketing Manager, Teledyne e2v
Yuki.Chan@teledyne.comSales Contacts:
Takayuki Iwata, Key Account Manager Japan, DALSA
Teledyne Imaging
T: +81-3-5960-6353
sales.asia@teledynedalsa.comA photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50bc39c5-c2fc-4d4a-a217-f6b5102ba580
