Telesat Selected as One of the National Capital Region’s Top Employers for 2024

OTTAWA, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced its selection as a National Capital Region’s Top Employer for 2024 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. This prestigious recognition underscores Telesat’s commitment to creating an exceptional workplace environment and fostering a culture of excellence.

The National Capital Region’s Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau area. In addition to the selection reasons noted by the editors at Mediacorp, Telesat implemented a wide range of initiatives to support its employees including comprehensive benefits packages that extend past retirement, retirement planning, and financial incentives. These efforts have not only enhanced the overall employee experience, but also positioned Telesat as an industry leader in attracting and retaining top talent.

“Telesat’s culture embraces inclusion, collaboration, and empowerment for each employee to take initiative and develop creative solutions to support the company’s mission,” stated France Teasdale, Telesat’s Vice President of People. “Our greatest asset is our people, and being acknowledged as a top employer for fostering a workplace where innovation, diversity, and employee well-being are valued is a tremendous honour.”

Telesat’s employees are at the forefront of innovation, working passionately to bridge the digital divide. Through Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s revolutionary low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, they are expanding the reach of 5G networks and enabling affordable, broadband data connectivity worldwide. This ambitious initiative, the largest space program in the company’s – and Canada’s – history, will not only transform connectivity, but also create over hundreds of high-quality jobs in the National Capital Region. Current full-time and co-op job openings can be viewed at https://www.telesat.com/careers.

As Telesat continues to push boundaries and shape the future of connectivity, this accolade reinforces its commitment to providing an extraordinary work environment, where employees feel valued and inspired to achieve their best.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us @Telesat on X, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

