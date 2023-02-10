Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa Demonstrates High Financial Ethical Standards

Toronto, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On February 09, 2023, University of Ottawa was awarded the winning title of the 2023 CFA Society Toronto Local Ethics Challenge. This year’s local champions from the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa include Alex Grondin, David MacNeill, Sergio Watanabe Trianto, Arman Bazarjani and Lucas Raponi. The team was mentored by their Faculty Advisor, Danielle Michaud, CFA. The team members demonstrated their ability to expertly negotiate ethical dilemmas in a real-life investment scenario and presented their case to a panel of seasoned investment professionals.

“The high-quality calibre of all the teams’ presentations was very impressive. They brought to life our Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct as well as the Ethical Decision-Making Framework. These are critical to how we work as investment professionals. Congratulations Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa you have definitely earned the title, best of luck as you advance to the national level.” Fred Pinto, CFA, CEO, CFA Society Toronto.

“Thrilled to announce that my fantastic teammates and I are continuing to the next round of the CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge. We are all members of the TFS Investment Group, uOttawa’s only student-led and independently managed investment club, sent to represent the University of Ottawa’s Telfer School of Management. This was an amazing experience for us to practice applying the CFA Institute’s Ethical Decision-Making Framework and we now feel more prepared to navigate difficult situations in the workplace. We express our deepest appreciation to all CFA Society Toronto volunteers and staff for making this event possible.” said David MacNeill on behalf of the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa’s team.

The CFA Society Toronto Local Ethics Challenge is designed to increase students’ awareness of the ethical dilemmas they may encounter as future investment management practitioners. Student teams were given an ethics case to study and evaluate. Each team then presented its analysis and recommendations to a panel of judges. Following a question-and-answer period with each team, the judges then selected a winner. Their decision is based on the quality of the team’s understanding of the ethical issues involved, as well as the quality of their analysis, presentation, and responses to the judges’ questions.

One of the judges offered his take “as a compliance professional who deals with regulatory rules and ethical decision-making on a daily basis, I found all five teams to be very impressive. I was amazed by the level of analytical capability in dissecting complex ethical issues and presenting practical, real-world solutions. The investment industry has just witnessed the next generation of ethical practitioners and leaders, and it is a great reminder to those of us in the field to continue to enhance our business practices and uphold our commitment as CFA charterholders.” Andrew Ma, CFA, Chief Compliance Officer at Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

This year’s competing teams include students from the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University, the School of Accounting and Finance at the University of Waterloo, the Schulich School of Business at York University, and the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University.

The Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa team will advance to the national level of the competition at the 2023 CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge on 5 May, 2023. The national level of the competition will include local winners from CFA Societies across Canada.

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @CFAToronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto

About Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa

The Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa is located in the heart of Ottawa and is the proud academic home of some 4,300 students, 200 faculty members, and over 30,000 alumni. At Telfer, everything we do from teaching to research, to policy advice is firmly aligned with helping Canada reach its potential. We believe that better business practice means a better Canada and that a better Canada means a better world.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

