Telo Genomics Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (the “Company” or “TELO”) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,100,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. The stock option grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

