TELUS’ 5G network now reaches 70% of the Canadian population

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS is connecting more Canadians to our next-generation 5G network ahead of schedule, reaching 70% of the Canadian population as part of its significant $54 billion investment in infrastructure and operations through 2024. We have now proudly connected 744 urban and rural communities – 129 more than initially planned for the year – to TELUS’ fast and reliable 5G network, demonstrating its commitment to connecting Canadians and driving remarkable social outcomes in our communities. The increased connectivity, ultrafast speeds and responsiveness of this unprecedented technology offer a leap in capabilities over 4G networks. 5G is unleashing human productivity and contributing to improved health and educational outcomes, supporting environmental sustainability, fostering entrepreneurship, bridging the socio-economic divide, and driving economic growth, which is crucial to the country’s fiscal recovery from the pandemic.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect citizens [[across Canada]] to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Now more than ever, TELUS is committed to keeping Canadians connected, productive and healthy. Indeed, the ongoing expansion of our next-generation 5G technology is bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity. Importantly, as we look optimistically toward a period of economic and social recovery, our global leading network will continue to drive the innovation that empowers the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector and improves economic equality in our digital world, helping us answer the most pressing social challenges in health, education and the environment for the benefit of all Canadians.”

TELUS’ 5G network growth

Canadians now have access to TELUS’ 5G network from coast to coast :

British Columbia: 202 communities

Quebec: 245 communities

Alberta: 151 communities

Manitoba: 14 communities

Ontario: 105 communities

Atlantic Canada: 27 communities

Actively creating a friendly future

The evolution of 5G will allow us to connect more than 30 billion life-changing devices, supercharge drones with sensors for improved crop management, make autonomous vehicles smarter and safer, and evolve industrial automation – and that is only the beginning. To build upon the possibilities of Canada’s next generation networks, TELUS is working closely with key partners to bring innovative solutions that will improve the quality of life for Canadians and their communities, including:

Actively creating a friendly future through partnerships

TELUS has partnered with leading academic institutions to unlock new ways for technology to improve Canadians’ lives with its 5G network:

Building on our proven track record of investment

These partnerships and investments add to TELUS’ continued commitment to bring world-leading connectivity to communities across the country, providing the technological backbone for our economic recovery and strength well into the future. Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of our networks.

The investments announced in this media release are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2021, as updated in TELUS’ first quarter 2021 earnings’ release, dated May 7, 2021.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

