TELUS and FLO expanding connectivity on FLO EV chargers across North American cities

FLO is Canada’s most extensive EV network, with charging stations coast-to-coast

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TELUS and FLO , a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider, announced an agreement to bring TELUS’ world-leading connection to FLO chargers. FLO is Canada’s most extensive EV network, enabling more than 1.5 million charging sessions each month thanks to charging stations located coast-to-coast. With most light-duty vehicles sold in Canada expected to be required to be zero emissions by 2035 , TELUS will support FLO’s development of critical infrastructure helping to drive the adoption of electric vehicles and support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

FLO will leverage TELUS’ dedicated IoT network solutions and connectivity platforms in FLO public and commercial Level 2 and Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) across North America. TELUS’ innovative technology is expected to enhance reliability and uptime and increase operational efficiency by providing real-time visibility on at least 60,000 of FLO’s chargers in Canada and the U.S., including the new FLO Ultra fast charger. Thanks to its revolutionary flexible design, the FLO Ultra charging station provides drivers with a convenient, intuitive and lightning-fast charging experience.

“This agreement underpins TELUS’ commitment to lead in sustainability, finding ways to use our world-leading connectivity and technology to drive environmental change, build intelligent cities and create a more sustainable future. This exciting step demonstrates how innovation and quick evolution in the EV space is providing a better experience for customers,” said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS and President, TELUS Business Solutions and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods.

“FLO is focused on providing EV drivers the best charging experience,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. “TELUS will help FLO advance this mission by providing critical support to keep our chargers communicating with our network and maintaining FLO’s leading uptime of more than 98 per cent. We are thrilled that TELUS is supporting FLO in our work to help usher in a zero-emissions transportation future.”

Born of a common vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future, this project supports FLO’s work to address climate change and accelerate EV adoption while demonstrating TELUS’ longstanding commitment to leverage its technology, products and services to build a better, more sustainable future.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to a more sustainable future, visit telus.com/sustainability .

FLO® and FLO UltraTM are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and over 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, health care, and others.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 67 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.6 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and delivering EV drivers the most dependable charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what “EV charging done right” means to us, visit flo.com .

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Tatianna Goldsney

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

Andrea Knapp

FLO

Media Relations

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers