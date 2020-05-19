TELUS and NortonLifeLock Help Canadians Protect their Devices, Data and Identity from Cybercriminals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TEMPE, Ariz., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU), a world-leading communications and information technology company and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today launched TELUS Online Security, which features Norton™ 360 Basic and Norton™ 360 with LifeLock™ Basic Plus providing key cyber safety, device security and online privacy services.

“Our customers’ safety and well-being are of the utmost importance to TELUS. Leveraging our PureFibre network, the #1 network for speed and reliability, TELUS SmartHome Security is a leader in physical security, and now with TELUS Online Security, we are making it easier than ever to help our customers proactively safeguard their data, devices, and online privacy,” said Zainul Mawji, President of Home Solutions at TELUS. “NortonLifeLock has a stellar track record of helping protect consumers’ devices and online privacy, and we’re incredibly proud to be the first to bring their identity protection and identity restoration services to Canada.”According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Canadians lost $98 million to fraud in 2019 alone, with the most profitable scam, spear phishing – where scammers pretend to be from legitimate sources to convince businesses or individuals to send them money – cost Canadians $21.4 million1. We can only expect this number to rise as cybercriminals continue to prey on consumers.“We are on a mission to help consumers take control of their Cyber Safety around the world,” said Samir Kapuria, President of NortonLifeLock. “Unfortunately, there is no honor with identity thieves, as they are exploiting global events to trick consumers into giving away their personal and financial information across a myriad of scams, fake websites and malware. We are excited to work with TELUS on the mission to bring our cyber safety capabilities across security, identity restoration and privacy into the TELUS Online Security Plans enabling more people to better safeguard their devices and personal data, as well as provide full-service identity theft restoration help.”Key features in TELUS Online Security plans include:Norton 360 BasicDevice Security: Real-time protection for up to two devices: PCs, Macs, smartphones or tablets against ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware and other online threatsOnline Threat Protection: Advanced security helps protect your private and financial information when onlineSmart Firewall: Helps protect your device and data from malicious attacks and intrusive eyes by monitoring and blocking suspicious network trafficSecure VPN: Access your favorite apps and websites when connecting to Wi-Fi at home or on-the-go with the reassurance of bank-grade encryption with Secure VPNPassword Manager: Create, store and manage your passwords, credit card information and other credentials online – safely and securelyPC SafeCam: Alerts subscribers to attempts to access their webcam and blocks those who are not authorized to access itDark Web Monitoring § powered by LifeLock: We monitor and notify you if we find your personal information on the dark webNorton 360 with LifeLock Basic PlusAll the features of Norton 360 BasicOne-Bureau Credit Monitoring2: We monitor key changes to your credit file at a leading credit bureau and alert you to help detect fraudCredit Score & Report2,3: Gives you online access annually to pull your credit score and report from a leading credit bureauFull-Service Identity Restoration and Identity Theft Reimbursement Coverage†††: Should you become a victim of identity theft after obtaining this service, an Identity Restoration Specialist will be dedicated to your case from start to finish, to help restore your identity. Additionally, Reimbursement for Personal Expenses plus Coverage for Lawyers & Experts, if needed, with a limit up to $25,000 to help restore your identity. †††For more information, please visit telus.com/onlinesecurity.About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

CBJ Newsmakers