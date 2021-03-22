TELUS and the governments of Quebec and Canada accelerate the deployment of high speed Internet, boosting the economy in remote communities

MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thanks to TELUS and the governments of Quebec and Canada, and their collective commitment to bridging the digital divide, thousands of households and businesses will have access to the TELUS PureFibre network in 2021 and 2022. The governments’ $26 million in funding will ensure that 5,000 households are connected to high speed Internet, while TELUS’ investment will serve 20,000 additional homes for a total of 25,000 premises in the Eastern Quebec area by the end of 2022. With this addition, the TELUS PureFibre network will connect 99 percent of households in the territory served by TELUS. This direct, ultra-high-speed connection for nearly all families is critical to boost the economy, improve access to virtual healthcare, and enhance the way Quebecers connect to information, resources and with each other, especially given the reality the global pandemic continues to impose.

“Quebec’s 6,000 TELUS team members are particularly proud of the confidence that the governments of Quebec and Canada have shown in them, and we want to applaud their active contribution to deploying high-speed services in our communities,” says François Gratton, Executive Vice-President, TELUS and Chair, TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture and TELUS Quebec. “We share nearly 95 years of history with our customers here. Founded by Quebec entrepreneurs, our company has always had the same vision: to be deeply anchored in the local communities we serve, and to put our customers first. We are proud to continue deploying our PureFibre network, and to contribute to the economic recovery in Quebec and its regions with our joint investments and best-in-class technology. Together, we will bridge the digital divide and drive innovation across businesses, government, healthcare, education and social pursuits.”

Over the last two decades, TELUS has invested nearly $30 billion in Quebec’s economy, including in infrastructure, spectrum licences, and its operations to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks, with a special focus on serving remote regions. That includes an investment of $300 million since 2013 to deploy the TELUS PureFibre network in remote communities. Today’s announcement also marks TELUS’s timely completion of the Connect to Innovate and Québec Branché projects. Thanks to the long-standing collaboration with the governments of Quebec and Canada and their contribution of $72 million, 99 percent of families and businesses in the territory covered by TELUS already have access to high-speed Internet service, with 93 percent enjoying fibre technology straight to their home or business. The governments’ funding will accelerate the deployment of the TELUS PureFibre network, which will connect nearly all of the homes served by TELUS by the end of 2022.

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com and follow us on Twitter (@TELUSnews) and on Instagram (@Darren_Entwistle).

