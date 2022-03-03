TELUS begins roll-out of next-generation 9-1-1 service across Alberta and British Columbia enabling critical new means of communication with first responders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TELUS announced the successful roll-out of the first phase of migration to the Next-Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) services in British Columbia and Alberta, with Canada being the first country in the world to begin the rollout of NG9-1-1 on a national level.

From more precise location data to video and photo sharing, and enabling connected vehicles to contact public safety services independently, NG9-1-1 opens the technological possibilities for enhanced information sharing for first responders in the field. Together, with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), TELUS will bring public safety to the forefront by developing and delivering a state of the art, IP-based NG9-1-1 network. NG9-1-1 continues to deliver essential voice services to callers seeking emergency support while also increasing capacity and safety for residents.

“In an emergency, every second counts and information is critical. Bringing this next-generation technology to the people of Alberta and B.C. will save lives, and that is something that we at TELUS are very proud to support,” said Jerome Birot, VP-Voice & Services Development Opportunities at TELUS. “Our world-leading 5G network provides the perfect environment to bring the future of emergency communications, Next-Generation 9-1-1, to life, enabling the seamless flow of information, including text, photos and video, to first responders, while facilitating vastly enhanced functionality in the future – this is just the beginning.”

Historically, 911 systems have been limited to voice calls with only a limited capacity for text messaging in very specific circumstances. For example, Deaf and Hard of Hearing callers, once they registered with their wireless provider, could utilize text messaging in an emergency through their cell phones. NG9-1-1 which will see the eventual arrival of video calling, widespread text availability and document sharing such as image uploads, which will improve communication and provide accessibility benefits to support users and first responders.

Additional traffic will be strategically and cautiously loaded onto TELUS’ NG9-1-1 network. The conclusion of this migration will critically enhance public safety by adding significant capacity for large-scale emergencies involving high call volumes.

“Of the more than 5.5 million calls received to TELUS’ 9-1-1 selective routers in 2020, not a single call was dropped and we knew we could take this network leadership to new heights with NG9-1-1 and provide enhanced service to the citizens of Alberta and B.C.,” continued Birot.

