TELUS breaks ground in Wood Buffalo, investing $21 million on PureFibre network

TELUS and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo bringing PureFibre to rural communities, representing one of TELUS’ largest municipal collaborations to date

WOOD BUFFALO, Alberta, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS is beginning construction this summer working with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) to connect several rural communities directly to the TELUS PureFibre network, anticipating that more than 90% of homes and businesses within the footprint will be connected by the end of 2023. TELUS and the RMWB are investing $21 million to complete this network infrastructure, connecting residents and businesses in Anzac, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, Conklin Métis, Draper, Fort McKay First Nation, Fort McKay Métis, Fort McMurray First Nation, Gregoire Lake Estates, Janvier Métis, and Willow Lake Métis directly to gigabit Internet speeds while expanding cellular coverage throughout the region. Through this collaboration, the RMWB is contributing $13.2M to the project, representing one of the single largest partnerships between TELUS and a municipality to expand connectivity. This project is part of TELUS’ investment of $17 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across Alberta over the next four years, and commitment to investing $70 billion overall across Canada by 2026.

“This $21 million investment in Wood Buffalo is a true demonstration of TELUS’ long-standing commitment to improving the lives of Canadians by connecting communities from coast-to-coast with our global-leading wireless PureFibre network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our broadband technology is supporting critical, transformational change in respect of enabling online healthcare, education and teleworking flexibility, and accelerating Canada’s digital economy and society for heightened productivity, competitiveness and human welfare outcomes in the post-pandemic period. Importantly, through our investment, we are supporting the social and economic vibrancy of the citizens of Wood Buffalo and ensuring that every member of our society has access to the technology that yields the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

A 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-home network means that every part of the TELUS PureFibre network is built with state-of-the-art fibre optics, right up to the connection point at the home or business, ensuring customers have the fastest most capable network available. With the only true all fibre network in Western Canada, TELUS delivers the best network performance available anywhere in the world, including the fastest upload and download speeds.

“For people and businesses, enhanced Internet service will improve their online experience and how they connect socially, conduct business, access services, and enjoy entertainment. This has long been a priority in supporting rural communities in the region and we are pleased to partner with TELUS to bring faster and more reliable Internet to many rural communities in the region,” said Sandy Bowman, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. “This infrastructure will promote connectivity and open the door to new possibilities and contribute to better opportunity in our communities. My appreciation goes to everyone that worked hard to make this possible.”

“As a progressively developing First Nation Community, Fort McMurray #468 First Nation welcomes TELUS and the investment into building world-class communications infrastructure on reserve,” said Cindy Miller, Fort McMurray First Nation Band Manager. “Through connection to the PureFibre network, TELUS is opening doors to community members who will have increased opportunities for online training/education, improved healthcare & cultural programming, and economic opportunities. More members will have unrestricted access to online programming and opportunities to connect with friends, family and relations from all over the world. These are essential improvements and will enhance quality of life to our members, residents, visitors, and business owners for years to come. With many Elders’ joining the digital world, it is vital to offer a secure, reliable high-speed connection so they are included in all events and activities from the comfort of home.”

These investments build upon TELUS’ continued commitment to bring world-class connectivity to communities across the province, providing the technological backbone for our economic recovery and strength well into the future. Since 2000, TELUS has invested $220 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $55 billion in technology and operations in Alberta. TELUS, its team members and retirees have also invested heavily in our communities contributing more than $1.35 million and volunteered more than 9,000 hours in support of charities and community organizations located in Wood Buffalo, including the Wood Buffalo Food Bank.

For more information about our investment in the RMWB, please view this video .

Supporting quotes

“Today’s announcement by TELUS and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo represents a tremendous investment into the future of this region. This improved connectivity means that these communities will have similar levels of service as our urban cities, meaning that they can now take part in the same opportunities presented by technology. With every additional home, business or community that is connected to reliable high-speed internet, Alberta moves one step closer to achieving its goal of universal connectivity.”

Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

“During this unprecedented time of crisis, TELUS’ long standing support has enabled the Wood Buffalo Food Bank to support those most vulnerable in our community, ensuring that everyone in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo can access the services they need to keep their families safe and nourished.”

Dan Edwards, Executive Director, Wood Buffalo Food Bank

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chelsey Rajzer

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

RMWB Media Inquiries

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers