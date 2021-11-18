TELUS commits $1 million to support British Columbia flood relief

TELUS teams are working around the clock to keep networks running and support the hardest-hit communities

Free virtual healthcare is available to all British Columbians through the TELUS Health MyCare app

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS is committing $1,000,000 to support British Columbia following the unprecedented weather events and flooding that sent the province into a state of emergency. TELUS will give $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support the organization’s flood relief efforts, $100,000 to food banks across the province to support evacuees and British Columbians in need, and $50,000 to the BC SPCA to support their work to help animals and livestock in affected areas. In addition, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and local TELUS community boards will donate $100,000 and $150,000 respectively to local charities helping with flood relief efforts, and TELUS will provide $500,000 of in-kind support in health, network and community services.

“Our TELUS team is deeply committed to giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve around the world,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “In this regard, it is an honour to lend our support to British Columbians in the aftermath of the devastating storms and subsequent flooding that have ravaged many parts of our province. The thoughts of our entire TELUS team are with those impacted, and I am grateful to our team for continuing to demonstrate that when things are at their worst, Canadians can count on TELUS to be at its very best, offering our resources and human compassion to help our fellow citizens in need.”

To support British Columbians who may not be able to travel to see their doctor, TELUS Health MyCare is free to download and offers a robust suite of services, including those covered by provincial health insurance, such as access to licensed medical professionals in numerous languages, specialist referrals, mental health counsellors and registered dietitians. TELUS Health patients who were evacuated and usually receive their prescriptions by home delivery can contact us at 1-877-796-7979 to reroute their prescription, if needed immediately, to another location or accessible pharmacy.

TELUS technicians continue to work around the clock to maintain our network under the most challenging of conditions to ensure British Columbians can stay connected. To support evacuated customers, we are waiving all mobility overages and pausing home service billing, so everyone can focus on staying safe and not worry about their bills. We are also deploying extra network technology like Wi-Fi to evacuation centres so that everyone can stay connected to their loved ones, and delivering comfort kits with necessities like toothbrushes and hand sanitizer to support evacuees.

TELUS is also on the ground supporting relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas. In partnership with the Sturgeon Slayers Conservation team, we are utilizing boats to bring critical supplies to support communities along Highway 7 and Highway 1, including Chawathil, Peters, Shxw’ow’hamel and Soowahlie First Nations who have been cut-off due to the mudslides and flooding. These communities are facing supply challenges for necessities like water, diapers, fruit, and non-perishable food items, and we are transporting these goods to them by boat. We continue to engage communities in B.C. to offer our support, including the possibility of using air transportation to fly in critical goods in areas that are inaccessible by boat.

