TELUS commits $10 million for COVID-19 response

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has announced a $10 million commitment to help urgently support and enhance public healthcare capacity and community response across Canada. This new funding will go toward purchasing new medical technology and equipment, such as ventilators, as well as increased support for food security, outreach to isolated seniors, virtual education programs, and mental health initiatives. Today’s announcement builds on the considerable efforts currently underway by our TELUS team in respect of providing telemedicine and virtual healthcare solutions for Canadians, including home health monitoring and access to one-on-one video consultations with a licensed doctor at no cost on their smartphone and from the comfort and safety of their own home. These efforts will ensure that the full force of our 2020 impact is concentrated on one singular focus of increasing our collective ability to respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“During this unprecedented time of crisis, and reflecting our world-leading philanthropy and volunteerism in helping our fellow citizens, we are taking responsibility to ensure our communities are fully supported. Our $10 million commitment will enable swift funding solutions where they are needed most,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Whether providing frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations with supplies and technology that will keep them safe, or supporting those who are isolated and at risk during this time with virtual healthcare and mental wellness support, we will do whatever is required to help our citizens and save lives. The TELUS family is here for you: we will stand with our communities through the full duration of the COVID-19 crisis and well beyond, as we have always done. Please, be safe and stay connected, virtually, to your friends, family and those who need our support.”For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the crisis, visit telus.com/covid19 .Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.For more information, please contact:

Doug Self

TELUS Public Relations

403-616-8741

douglas.self@telus.com

CBJ Newsmakers