TELUS continues to deliver the fastest mobile network in Canada

TELUS posted median download speeds of 76.03 Mbps in latest US-based Ookla Speedtest Global Index report

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS continues to be the Canadian carrier to beat for Fastest Mobile Operator, posting an impressive median mobile download speed of 76.03 Mbps in US-based Ookla’s® latest Ookla Speedtest Global Index report . The quarterly analysis uses data from Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index rankings to report on speed and network performance data in Canada and other regions. The data showcases how TELUS continues to deliver a robust and seamless wireless network experience to its customers and builds on its recent achievement in Ookla’s Q1-Q2 Speedtest Awards for Canada , achieving the leading Speed Score™ of 91.30 and being named Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network for the 10th consecutive time earlier this year.

“The consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as US-based Ookla, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ globally leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “These latest results from Ookla reaffirm our team’s commitment of keeping Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network, with its global-best speeds, is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

This acknowledgement also complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect to its world-leading wireless network. Most recently, TELUS was also named Canada’s best network for consistent mobile network quality by UK-based Opensignal . In 2021 alone, TELUS has been recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based J.D. Power, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $220 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations, and plans to invest $70 billion overall across Canada by 2026 to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its global-leading networks and connect customers from coast to coast. Soon, TELUS will also introduce its 5G standalone network and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities, further advancing IoT and industry solutions, and enabling important innovations in health, agriculture, energy, transportation and manufacturing.

To learn more about TELUS’ network coverage visit telus.com/network .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 28 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare company, which provides employee and family preventative healthcare and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes for over 50 million people, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

