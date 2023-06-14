TELUS, ÉTS and iBwave signed an agreement to transform the construction and telecom industries with 5G

MONTREAL, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS announces that it has signed an agreement with the École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) and iBwave , a Montreal-based software developer and world leader in the deployment of indoor wireless networks. The collaboration includes the development of a 5G laboratory at ÉTS, which will serve as a meeting place for researchers, students and companies to drive innovation in telecommunications, construction, engineering and architecture through fifth-generation networks. This agreement is part of TELUS’ nearly $30 million in investments in Montreal in 2023 to deploy and update its 5G and optical fibre networks in the city.

More specifically, TELUS, ÉTS and iBwave will combine their expertise to re-imagine how wireless networks inside buildings are designed and deployed as part of large architecture and construction projects, drawing on the concept of Building Information Modelling (BIM). This approach centralizes all of a project’s data and all of a building’s characteristics in a single 3D digital representation to help improve collaboration between the various stakeholders, reduce errors and facilitate decision-making. Because many construction materials and components used in the design of large office, academic and hospital buildings have a significant impact on mobile signals, the BIM concept will make it possible to more accurately predict wireless service performance in connection with large construction projects and to plan for 5G network deployment in collaboration with all stakeholders, in much the same way as for plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems.

“This agreement with ÉTS and iBwave allows us to use technology to connect Montreal’s businesses, universities and creative minds to stimulate innovation and the digital transformation of the construction industry,” explains Nazim Benhadid, senior vice-president at TELUS. “The research done in the 5G lab at ÉTS will support innovation to optimize network performance at important sites like universities and healthcare centres. Ultimately, improved connectivity means that schools will be able to use the latest immersive technologies to help students learn, business operations will be more energy-efficient, and healthcare professionals will be able to communicate more effectively.”

“ÉTS is pleased to take this first step in a collaborative project that will draw on the rich expertise of our professors and our recognized capabilities in areas at the cutting edge of research and technology, including sensors, networks and connectivity, intelligent and autonomous systems, and built environments,” said Ghyslain Gagnon, Dean of Research at the École de Technologie Supérieure. “This new living laboratory adds to our collaborative ecosystem for research and learning in real environments, developing concrete solutions in areas of strategic interest for industry.”

“The partnership with TELUS and ÉTS is an exciting opportunity to promote innovation and digital transformation in the construction industry,” says Louis Jacob, senior vice-president and CTO at iBwave. “By drawing on our expertise and integrating Building Information Modelling (BIM), we hope to revolutionize the way wireless networks are designed and deployed in large-scale projects. This collaboration will make it possible to improve connectivity at critical sites and facilitate advances in education, energy efficiency and transparent communication between healthcare professionals. We’re excited to be a part of this adventure, and to contribute to the positive impact it will have on the industry.”

