TELUS expands Indigenous Advisory Council adding youth representatives and welcoming six new members

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Territories – Today, TELUS welcomes six Indigenous leaders, including two new youth representatives to its Indigenous Advisory Council. Established one year ago following meaningful engagement with Indigenous Peoples, the ten-person council now includes two dedicated youth representatives. Creating space for young people’s perspectives, issues and ideas to be heard will help TELUS advance its commitment to enable Indigenous youth to reach their full potential and to help guide Reconciliation actions throughout the business. Since its creation in 2022, the council has advised TELUS on key projects and policies, including the development of its Indigenous employment strategy and procurement practices.

Spanning across the country, the council consists of:

NEW youth advisor: Magnolia Perron – Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (Ontario)

Magnolia Perron – Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (Ontario) NEW youth advisor: Taylor Behn-Tsakoza – Fort Nelson First Nation (British Columbia)

Taylor Behn-Tsakoza – Fort Nelson First Nation (British Columbia) NEW: Clint Davis – Inuk from Nunatsiavut (Labrador)

Clint Davis – Inuk from Nunatsiavut (Labrador) NEW: James Delorme – Klahoose First Nation (British Columbia) and Cowessess First Nation (Saskatchewan)

James Delorme – Klahoose First Nation (British Columbia) and Cowessess First Nation (Saskatchewan) NEW: Victoria LaBillois – Mi’gmaw from Listuguj (Quebec)

Victoria LaBillois – Mi’gmaw from Listuguj (Quebec) NEW: Shaun Soonias – Red Pheasant Cree Nation (Saskatchewan)

Shaun Soonias – Red Pheasant Cree Nation (Saskatchewan) Shani Gwin – Métis Nation (Alberta)

Carol Anne Hilton – Nuu chah nulth from Hesquiaht First Nation (British Columbia)

Luc Lainé – Huron-Wendat (Quebec)

Dr. Kim van der Woerd – ‘Na̱mg̱is First Nation (British Columbia)

Council members were selected through a robust recruitment and verification process designed to protect the integrity of the council and ensure a diversity of Indigenous perspectives. These respected individuals bring their lived experience and expertise in areas such as business, health, technology, agriculture, sustainability, law and finance.

“It is important that the work of Reconciliation is guided by Indigenous Peoples, and I am excited to bring the perspectives of Indigenous youth to the forefront of those conversations at TELUS to help ensure meaningful and impactful action,” said youth representative Magnolia Perron. “By being part of this Indigenous Advisory Council, I also hope to inspire other youth to take on leadership roles in their communities to help initiate change.”

“I am grateful for the tremendous insight and value that these council members have offered over the past year, to our organization and to me personally,” said council co-chair Shazia Zeb Sobani, TELUS Vice-president of Customer Network Planning. “Their guidance has been instrumental in helping TELUS advance its Reconciliation commitments and better understand how to meet the unique needs of Indigenous Peoples. The expansion of the council reflects our commitment to continue to listen, learn and work collaboratively with Indigenous leaders, organizations and governments to build a future where all Indigenous communities are connected and supported in the ways they want to be.”

The council is also co-chaired by TELUS board member Sean Willy, who is President and Chief Executive Officer of Des Nedhe Development.

“If we want to get the full potential out of this country, we need full inclusion of Indigenous Peoples. That means having a spot at the table when key decisions are being made,” Willy said. “Seeing a major corporation like TELUS demonstrate what true allyship looks like and commit to holding itself accountable for tangible actions can inspire other organizations and create ripples of change that will drive real progress toward Reconciliation in Canada.”

Biographies of the Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan advisory council members are found here .

TELUS is deeply committed to progressing the path of Reconciliation by fulfilling its roles and responsibilities in alignment with Indigenous-led frameworks. In 2021, TELUS became the first technology company in Canada to launch a public Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan. Indigenous engagement remains a cornerstone of its actions today. To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to Reconciliation and to read the 2022 Reconciliation and Indigenous Connectivity Report visit telus.com/reconciliation .

