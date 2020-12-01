TELUS helps millions of Canadians during the global pandemic

TELUS recognized as only telco in the world in Wall Street Journal’s latest ranking for its leadership in social capitalism

Throughout 2020, TELUS has contributed $150 million for COVID-19 relief, expanded its Connecting for Good programs to help millions of vulnerable citizens and launched two new business units focused on driving positive economic and social outcomes for all CanadiansVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, TELUS thanks its team members worldwide for their incredible dedication to helping progress TELUS’ global leadership in social capitalism during a year of uncertainty and unique challenges. As a result of the TELUS team’s unwavering resilience and commitment to making a meaningful impact in our communities, TELUS is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal as the only telecommunications company in world named to its Top 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies , ranking 29th overall and 15th in Social Capital. This worldwide recognition reinforces TELUS’ global leadership in corporate citizenship and philanthropy, environmental, and business innovation.“Our TELUS team continues to demonstrate that when things are at their worst, the TELUS team is at its best. When Canadians needed support the most, we responded with passion and purpose to protect and support our communities and our customers. Indeed, our TELUS team is guided by our longstanding belief that doing well in business and doing good in our communities are mutually inclusive.” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Our team is extremely proud to be the only telecommunications company in the world and one of just three Canadian companies named to the Wall Street Journal’s global Most Sustainably Managed Companies list. This acknowledgement of our leadership in social capitalism further exemplifies our collective commitment to improving the social, economic, environmental and health outcomes of our fellow citizens and building stronger, healthier and more sustainable communities, globally.”TELUS’ global leadership in social capitalism is the direct result of it’s long-standing commitment to leveraging its technology to create remarkable human outcomes. Since 2000, the TELUS team has contributed $1.3 billion in value, time, and financial support to Canadian charities and grassroots organizations including $736 million and 1.4 million days of volunteerism. Each year, TELUS team members and retirees volunteer one million hours in their local communities and support over 4,000 charities. In addition, over the last decade, the company has reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 31 per cent and energy consumption by more than 15 per cent, and has committed to reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions to operational net carbon neutrality by 2030 as part of its world-leading sustainability practices. Together, these efforts and more have contributed to TELUS’ numerous accolades in social capitalism including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2020 ranking.Earlier this year, as Canadians began to feel the impact of the global pandemic, TELUS sprang into action launching a number of initiatives to support Canadians across the country, dedicating more than $150 million to support COVID-19 related initiatives including:Partnering with school boards to offer high speed Internet at home for only $9.95 per month to families and K-12 students in need;Keeping Canada’s most vulnerable citizens connected, including seniors in long-term care homes by donating more than 14,000 free mobile devices and rate plans, valued at more than $9 million, to hundreds of organizations across the country;Extending the TELUS Mobility for Good program nationwide to support young people transitioning from foster care stay connected with access to a free smartphone and fully subsidized plan from TELUS for two years;Further expanding the TELUS Internet for Good program to the more than 179,000 British Columbians and Albertans living with disabilities, giving them access to $9.95 per month Internet to stay safely connected at home;Offering adult and youth sized reusable critter masks featuring TELUS’ loveable critters and nature themes on telus.com and in select stores across Canada, exceeding our goal of raising $500,000 for the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation , supporting COVID-19 relief efforts across Canada;Volunteering nearly 1.2 million hours of service, virtually and safely, to help build stronger, healthier communities by sewing masks and other personal protection items for frontline workers, delivering food and supplies to local food banks and families in-need, donating blood, and conducting phone check-ins for isolated seniors; andDonating 13,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to Canadian students as part of our Kits for Kids program at the start of the school year in September.

In addition to its community and philanthropic investments, TELUS further cemented its leadership in social capitalism with the recent launch of the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good , a $100 million social impact investment fund created to power the biggest, boldest, bravest ideas in new responsible and sustainable startup businesses. The TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good will be one of the largest corporate impact funds in the world, fueling greater social innovation in Canada through investments in companies that generate both financial and social returns benefiting our society.Furthermore, TELUS announced the launch of TELUS Agriculture , a new business unit dedicated to providing innovative solutions to support the agriculture industry with connected technology. The launch of TELUS Agriculture reflects TELUS’ unwavering commitment to its social purpose to leverage its world-leading technology to protect and improve the global food system.To learn more about TELUS’ social purpose, visit telus.com/givesback , and to learn more about TELUS’ commitment to sustainability, visit telus.com/sustainability .About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15.3 billion in annual revenue and 15.7 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.For more information, please contact:

