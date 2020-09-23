TELUS International Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Experience (CX) Operations Services: Global

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS announced today that TELUS International, a leading global customer experience and digital solutions provider, was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Experience (CX) Operations Services: Global in Q3 2020. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.

“This third-party recognition from Silicon Valley-based Constellation Research reinforces our team’s longstanding commitment to providing outstanding customer experiences on a global basis, whilst simultaneously advancing the digital transformation solutions that drive such significant competitive differentiation for our customers in our increasingly digital world,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “The entire TELUS organization is setting an inspiring example of what it means to truly care about putting our customers first and ensuring citizens have access to the tools and resources they need to stay connected to the people and information that matter the most.”TELUS International harnesses the power of next-gen technologies, digital accelerators and automation to create the best high-tech, high-touch omnichannel experiences that exceed customer expectations. Taking ownership of the end-to-end digital CX journey through the design, build and deliver phases to the optimization of results, TELUS International strategically partners with clients to drive impactful digital transformations and fuel all stages of company growth.“It is an honour to be recognized on this year’s Constellation’s ShortList™, highlighting our excellence and agility in delivering innovative and integrated CX and DX solutions for many of the world’s top brands,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Our focus on empowering the human experience through digital enablement and fostering the most highly-engaged team in the industry sets us apart in our ability to connect personally with consumers to deliver one-of-a-kind moments that build brand loyalty in meaningful ways.”“In an era of rapidly changing technology, pay to play research, and paywall required rankings, the Constellation ShortList portfolio gives prospects and customers an easy to use list and criteria to build their own vendor selection short list,” said R. “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “The vendors on this list represent the best of the best for their category. We’ve identified the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price.”Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on InstagramAbout TELUS International

TELUS International focuses on the value of human connection to design, build and deliver high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 50,000 team members and delivery centers across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, TELUS International empowers customer experience innovation through digital enablement, spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. The company’s solutions cover customer experience, content moderation, digital transformation, work-from-home, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, trust & safety, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, healthcare, and ICT industries. The company serves clients in over 50 languages. Learn more at: telusinternational.com .Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.Media Contact

