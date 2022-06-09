TELUS invests $14 million to roll out its PureFibre network in the Granit region

99 per cent of households in TELUS’ territory already have access to the PureFibre network for work, education, entertainment and virtual healthcare

TELUS on track to complete its network deployments related to the Operation High Speed program by September 2022

LAC-MÉGANTIC, Quebec, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TELUS announces a $14 million private investment in the Estrie region this year rolling out its PureFibre network in Frontenac, Lac-Mégantic and Sainte-Cécile-de-Whitton, and to select households on the outskirts of Audet and Lac-Drolet. The investment is paired with more than $5 million from the Canadian and Quebec governments as part of the Operation High-Speed program (Éclair I component). It will bridge the digital divide by fostering digital innovation in local businesses, promoting the tourism industry, attracting young workers and families and accelerating the development of virtual services in health and education.

“Our 6,000 team members in Quebec are using technology to create a better future for citizens by bridging the digital divide with our world-class networks,” says Nathalie Dionne, TELUS’ Interim Vice-President, Home Solutions and Customer Excellence in Quebec. “Ninety-nine per cent of families and businesses in our Quebec territory are connected to our PureFibre network and we continue to invest with the objective of connecting all households to high speed internet by September 2022. We also applaud the Quebec government’s commitment to improving wireless coverage in our regions, with a $50 million investment in their most recent budget. Today, broadband connectivity is more than a commodity: it is necessary for our work, entertainment, education and access to improved healthcare. Most importantly, it empowers our regions to grow, fast-track their environmental transition and dynamically promote their attractions.”

TELUS’ investment along with the committed government support will help to initiate and advance the following projects:

Deployment of the PureFibre network to 1,500 families and businesses in the Granit RCM (Regional County Municipality). These households will have home access to fibre optic internet, the world’s fastest and most reliable internet technology. PureFibre offers ultra-fast symmetrical speeds along with nearly infinite bandwidth so everyone can work, stream, game or make video calls at the same time.

Ongoing support for local organizations and vulnerable families in the Estrie region. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees provided $85 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 1.1 million hours to charities and community organizations located in Quebec, including Croquarium and FSWC Québec (Centre québécois d'entraînement adapté). TELUS Mobility for Good and TELUS Internet for Good programs also provide low-cost services to vulnerable youth, seniors, families and people with disabilities.

Quotes:

“With the advent of remote work, and to ensure the social and economic development of Quebec’s different regions, access to a high speed internet connection is essential. Nowadays, our work, classes, social contacts and even medical consultations all happen online, so all Quebec residents need access to the technologies that will allow them to take advantage of those opportunities,” says Gilles Bélanger, parliamentary assistant to the Premier of Quebec for high speed internet issues . “We want a Quebec that is modern, prosperous and future-oriented, and achieving those goals would be inconceivable without quality high speed internet service. Over the past few months, thanks to our collaboration with various partners including TELUS, we have been able to overcome a number of different challenges we’ve encountered, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made.”

. “We want a Quebec that is modern, prosperous and future-oriented, and achieving those goals would be inconceivable without quality high speed internet service. Over the past few months, thanks to our collaboration with various partners including TELUS, we have been able to overcome a number of different challenges we’ve encountered, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made.” “High speed internet access is of the utmost importance to all Mégantic residents. This is a major commitment by the Government of Quebec that will become a reality in the coming months,” said François Jacques, MNA for Mégantic and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Municipal Affairs Division. “Needless to say, I’m pleased to see that TELUS and our government are working to complete the rollout of high speed coverage by Fall 2022. I want to thank all the stakeholders who have contributed to this major achievement for Quebec and its regions.”

“Needless to say, I’m pleased to see that TELUS and our government are working to complete the rollout of high speed coverage by Fall 2022. I want to thank all the stakeholders who have contributed to this major achievement for Quebec and its regions.” “It’s with great pleasure that I welcome TELUS’s announcement on the construction of internet networks in the communities of the Le Granit RCM,” says Luc Berthold, MP for Mégantic – L’Érable, Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition and Quebec lieutenant. “Since my election in 2015, I have always advocated for the right of all citizens in both rural and urban regions to have access to high-quality internet and a reliable network.”

“Since my election in 2015, I have always advocated for the right of all citizens in both rural and urban regions to have access to high-quality internet and a reliable network.” “The Granit RCM is enthusiastic about this investment by TELUS and the Governments of Quebec and Canada,” says Monique Phérivong Lenoir, Prefect of the Granit RCM. “The arrival of fibre optic will give us the tools we need to fully develop our region, meet the needs of local entrepreneurs, develop the tourism industry, and make day-to-day life easier for our residents. Living with a pandemic for two years has made it clearer than ever how essential it is to have reliable connectivity in regions like ours that’s equivalent to what’s available in major urban centres.”

Ongoing investments for a better future

TELUS plans to invest $70 billion in Canada by 2026 for its network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including $11 billion in Quebec, which will improve the coverage, speed and reliability of the TELUS world-class networks. As part of the Operation High Speed program (Éclair I component), the Federal and Provincial governments have allocated $26 million to TELUS for broadband internet deployment to nearly 5,000 homes. TELUS’ additional funding will connect an additional 25,000 families and businesses to the PureFibre network by September 2022 in the Eastern Quebec, Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Mauricie and Estrie regions.

The investments announced today are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2022, released in the fourth quarter of 2021 earnings release dated February 10, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, relating to TELUS’ infrastructure, operations and spectrum investment plans. By their nature, forward-looking statements require TELUS to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors (such as regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, our operating and financial results and our ability to carry out financing activities) could cause actual capital and operating expenditures to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, this news release and the forward-looking statements made in it are subject to the cautionary note and qualified by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in TELUS’ 2021 and first quarter 2022 Management’s discussion and analysis, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS’ expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

