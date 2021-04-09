TELUS invests $2 million in the Mékinac and des Chenaux RCMs, expanding its PureFibre and 5G networks

Our investments provide families and businesses with direct access to PureFibre, using the fastest and most reliable Internet technology in the world

TELUS enhances wireless coverage with the deployment of 5G and a new cell tower in Saint-Adelphe

SAINT-TITE, Quebec, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS is investing nearly $2 million in the Mékinac and des Chenaux RCMs (Regional county municipalities) in 2021 and will accelerate the deployment of its PureFibre and 5G networks to bridge the digital divide, drive innovation in businesses and grass-roots charities, and support the health, agriculture and education sectors.

“Our 6,000 team members across the province are committed to actively continuing the deployment of our networks across Quebec, and driving the economic recovery of our regions,” says Marie-Christine D’Amours, Vice President of TELUS, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience for Quebec. “To date, 93 per cent of businesses and families in the area we serve have access to our PureFibre network, and we continue to invest jointly with the governments in order to reach 99 per cent of homes by the end of 2022. The pandemic has emphasized how critical fast and reliable connectivity is for people to stay in touch with their loved ones, consult health care professionals remotely, and continue their studies and professional activities online. We’re also especially proud to deploy our 5G technology in both large urban centres and remote communities, so that Quebec residents can enjoy the full potential of this technological revolution no matter where they live. As 5G technology evolves, it will make our cities smarter and greener, transform agriculture, improve health care, and accelerate the potential of smart homes and autonomous vehicles.”

TELUS’ investments in 2021 include the following projects:

Deploying the TELUS PureFibre network to more than 1,200 families and businesses in Saint-Prosper, Saint-Stanislas, and Saint-Adelphe. TELUS will continue investing next year to bring high-speed service to even more premises in Mékinac and des Chenaux, joining the TELUS PureFibre communities of Lac-aux-Sables, Notre-Dame-de-Montauban, Saint-Narcisse, Saint-Séverin, Saint-Tite, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, and Sainte-Thècle.

to more than 1,200 families and businesses in Saint-Prosper, Saint-Stanislas, and Saint-Adelphe. TELUS will continue investing next year to bring high-speed service to even more premises in Mékinac and des Chenaux, joining the TELUS PureFibre communities of Lac-aux-Sables, Notre-Dame-de-Montauban, Saint-Narcisse, Saint-Séverin, Saint-Tite, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, and Sainte-Thècle. Bringing the TELUS 5G network , utilizing our current spectrum holdings, to select communities in the region, including in Saint-Tite, providing access to lightning-fast download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps.

, utilizing our current spectrum holdings, to select communities in the region, including in Saint-Tite, providing access to lightning-fast download speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps. Improving wireless coverage by bringing a new telecommunications site to Saint-Adelphe and expanding TELUS’ 4G LTE network— the fastest wireless network in Canada, according to Seattle-based Ookla . TELUS also submitted projects to the CRTC under its Broadband Fund program with the goal of deploying its 4G LTE network in Notre-Dame-de-Montauban and Sainte-Thècle.

“Wireless connectivity will spur our community’s ambitions and will give us the technology tools we need to attract families and businesses and boost our economy,” says Paul Labranche, mayor of Saint-Adelphe. “We are looking forward to this new investment by TELUS, which will enhance connectivity and security. Saint-Adelphe will also benefit from world-class high-speed Internet with fibre straight to homes and businesses. High speed is crucial for online studies, work and access to health care, not to mention any business success in an increasingly digital world.”

Over the last two decades, TELUS has invested nearly $30 billion in Quebec’s economy, notably in infrastructure, spectrum licences, and operations to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of our world-class networks, with a special focus on serving remote communities. This spend includes an investment of $300 million since 2013 to deploy our PureFibre network in Quebec regions with $72 million in support from the federal and provincial governments.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the sectors of technology, gaming, ecommerce/FinTech, communications/media, health care and travel/hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and our retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com and follow us on Twitter (@TELUSnews) and on Instagram (@Darren_Entwistle).

For more information, please contact:

Jacinthe Beaulieu

TELUS Media Relations

418-318-6102

jacinthe.beaulieu@telus.com

CBJ Newsmakers