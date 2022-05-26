TELUS invests $8 million to roll out PureFibre and 5G networks in Minganie

99 per cent of households in TELUS’ territory already have access to the PureFibre network for work, education, entertainment, and virtual healthcare

TELUS on track to complete its network deployments related to the Operation High Speed program by September 2022

HAVRE-SAINT-PIERRE, Quebec, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TELUS announces an $8 million private investment in the North Shore region this year, rolling out its PureFibre and 5G networks in the Innu community of Ekuanitshit and the municipalities of Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan and Port-Menier. This investment is paired with nearly $3 million from the Canadian and Quebec governments as part of the Operation High Speed program (Éclair I component), and will bridge the digital divide by fostering digital innovation in local businesses, stopping rural depopulation of young people, promoting Innu culture and the tourism industry, and accelerating the development of virtual services in health and education.

“Our 75 team members and ecosystem of partners in the North Shore are using technology to create a better future for citizens by bridging the digital divide with our world-class networks,” says Nathalie Dionne, TELUS’ Interim Vice-President, Home Solutions and Customer Excellence in Quebec. “Ninety-nine per cent of families and businesses in our Quebec territory are connected to our PureFibre network, and we continue to invest with the objective of connecting all households to high speed Internet by September 2022. We also applaud the Quebec government’s commitment to improving wireless coverage in our regions, with a $50 million investment in their most recent budget. Today, broadband connectivity is more than a commodity: it is necessary to our work, entertainment, education and access to improved healthcare. Most importantly, it empowers our regions to grow, fast-track their environmental transition and dynamically promote their attractions.”

TELUS’ investment along with the committed government support will help to initiate and advance the following projects:

Deployment of the PureFibre network to 600 families and businesses in the Innu community of Ekuanitshit and the Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan municipality. These households have home access to optic fibre Internet, the world’s fastest and most reliable Internet technology. PureFibre offers ultra-fast symmetrical speeds along with nearly infinite bandwidth so everyone can work, stream, game, or make video calls at the same time. It also supports the entire TELUS family of superior home products and services, which includes a wide selection of connected healthcare services and advanced security, home automation and entertainment solutions.

Construction of new wireless sites in Ekuanitshit and Port-Menier for expanded 5G coverage in the Minganie region. The mobile roll-out in Port-Menier also delivers high speed residential and business Internet service to families and businesses on Anticosti Island. As it continues to evolve, 5G technology will be instrumental in making our cities smarter and greener, transforming agriculture, improving healthcare, and further advancing connected homes and autonomous cars.

for expanded 5G coverage in the Minganie region. The mobile roll-out in Port-Menier also delivers high speed residential and business Internet service to families and businesses on Anticosti Island. As it continues to evolve, 5G technology will be instrumental in making our cities smarter and greener, transforming agriculture, improving healthcare, and further advancing connected homes and autonomous cars. Ongoing support for vulnerable North Shore families and local organizations. Since 2000, TELUS and its active and retired team members have provided more than 5,500 volunteer hours and $415,000 in cash contribution to support local organizations including the Association des handicapés adultes de la Côte-Nord, Fondation Docteur Camille-Marcoux, Maison des familles de Baie-Comeau and Maison des jeunes de Blanc Sablon. TELUS Mobility and TELUS Internet for Good programs also provide low-cost services to vulnerable youth, seniors, families, or people with disabilities.

Quotes:

“With the advent of remote work, and to ensure the social and economic development of Quebec’s different regions, access to a high speed Internet connection is essential. Nowadays, our work, classes, social contacts and even medical consultations all happen online, so all Quebec residents need access to the technologies that will allow them to take advantage of those opportunities,” says Gilles Bélanger, parliamentary assistant to the Premier of Quebec for high speed Internet issues . “We want a Quebec that is modern, prosperous and future-oriented, and achieving those goals would be inconceivable without quality high speed Internet service. Over the past few months, thanks to our collaboration with various partners including TELUS, we have been able to overcome a number of different challenges we’ve encountered, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made.”

"Optic fibre came to our community very recently, and we're already enjoying the positive impact of connectivity in our daily lives," says Jean-Charles Piétacho, Innu Chief of the Ekuanitshit Innu Council. "Ultra high speed is a powerful tool for sharing our collective memory and millennial knowledge of Nitassinan. It encourages the entrepreneurial spirit and promotes the development of our local economy and tourism. It also gives access to better virtual healthcare and adapted educational services, which allow our youth to continue their learning while remaining anchored in our Innu community."

Ongoing investments for a better future

TELUS plans to invest $70 billion in Canada by 2026, including $11 billion in the Quebec economy, for its infrastructure, operations and spectrum licensing, and to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks. As part of the Operation High Speed program (Éclair I component), the Federal and Provincial governments have allocated $26 million to TELUS for broadband Internet deployment to nearly 5,000 homes. TELUS’ additional funding will connect an additional 25,000 families and businesses to the PureFibre network by September 2022 in the Eastern Quebec, Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Mauricie and Estrie regions.

The investments announced today are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2022, released in the fourth quarter of 2021 earnings release dated February 10, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, relating to TELUS’ infrastructure, operations and spectrum investment plans. By their nature, forward-looking statements require TELUS to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors (such as regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, our operating and financial results and our ability to carry out financing activities) could cause actual capital and operating expenditures to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, this news release and the forward-looking statements made in it are subject to the cautionary note and qualified by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in TELUS’ 2021 and first quarter 2022 Management’s discussion and analysis, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS’ expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and ecommerce and FinTech. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 28 countries around the world.

Consistent with our community philosophy of “We give where we live” and our commitment to connecting all citizens to make the world a better place, TELUS team members, current and retired, have donated more than $900 million and 1.8 million volunteer days to the community since 2000. Their unprecedented generosity and outstanding contributions have made TELUS the world’s largest corporate donor. Together, we’re making the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, visit telus.com and follow us on Twitter ( @TELUSnews ) and Instagram ( @Darren_Entwistle ).

