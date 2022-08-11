TELUS is Canada’s most awarded network by Opensignal for the 11th Consecutive Time

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today TELUS announced its industry leading results from Opensignal’s August 2022 Canada Mobile Network Experience Report , earning the top spot in six categories, winning four categories outright (Excellent Consistent Quality, Core Consistent Quality, Games Experience and Voice App Experience) and tying for first in Video Experience and 4G Coverage Experience. TELUS also earned top recognition in the 5G Video Experience category and tied for first in 5G Voice App Experience and 5G Download Speed in Opensignal’s 5G Experience Report . These results make TELUS the most awarded network by Opensignal for the 11th consecutive time, and solidifies TELUS’ position as the carrier to beat when it comes to mobile network quality and experience in Canada.

“Canadians continue to value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as Opensignal, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ global-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “This recognition makes TELUS Canada’s most awarded network from Opensignal for the 11th consecutive time, and is a celebration of the work our team does to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

This latest recognition from Opensignal complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years for its global-leading wireless network. Most recently, TELUS was awarded Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network by US-based Ookla for the tenth consecutive time. In 2021 alone, TELUS was recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based J.D. Power, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $220 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations, and plans to invest $70 billion overall across Canada by 2026 to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its global-leading networks and connect customers from coast to coast. Most recently, TELUS began deploying 3500 MHz spectrum across its 5G wireless network, bringing enhanced capacity, low latency and even faster speeds to TELUS customers in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria. Soon, TELUS will also introduce its 5G standalone network and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities, further advancing IoT and industry solutions, and enabling important innovations in health, agriculture, energy, transportation and manufacturing.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

