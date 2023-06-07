TELUS launches fourth #StandWithOwners contest, championing innovative, growing Canadian businesses

TORONTO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS’ #StandWithOwners program is back for its fourth consecutive year, championing business owners, leaders and teams who are doing things differently and making an impact in their local communities. With small businesses employing 10 million Canadians, representing 69 per cent of private sector employment growth in Canada year-over-year , TELUS is recognizing the critical role business owners play in fueling innovation, propelling economic growth and driving social change.

“Every day, businesses are out there doing bold and incredible things to change the game for their customers and communities,” said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS and President, TELUS Business. “That entrepreneurial spirit and innovation is worth recognizing, and as a proud supporter of Canadian business, we want to put the spotlight on owners and empower them to do even greater things that move our economy and society forward.”

Starting today until September 6, 2023, businesses can apply at telus.com/StandWithOwners for a chance to win one of five grand prize packages, valued at over $125,000 each, including $50,000 in cash, $50,000 in advertising, over $25,000 in technology and business services from TELUS and their partners, a round-trip package to Vancouver to celebrate their achievement, as well as access to customized mentorship through the TELUS advisory council. In addition, 15 finalists will each receive $20,000 in funding, technology and additional prizing. Throughout the summer, applicants will also be randomly selected as part of the “50 Days of Hustle” to win further prizes.

Applicants will demonstrate how their business is changing the game, solving the problems of today and tomorrow and using technology to grow and differentiate their business. Winners will be selected by a judging panel that includes Roi Ross, Vice-president of Marketing at TELUS Business; Anjali Kapal, Vice-president, Product Management & Customer Experience at Canada Post; Penny Hicks, Managing Director, Client Partnerships at The Globe and Mail; and Mark Hickman, Managing Director at Sage Canada.

The panel of judges also features Lourdes Juan, Founder of Leftovers Foundation and 2021 #StandWithOwners winner. As an award-winning entrepreneur who has founded a diverse array of organizations, Juan knows firsthand the importance of being recognized as a growing business and having the support of other business leaders in the community.

“Winning #StandWithOwners helped our organization gain visibility in spaces that we weren’t able to capture before and propel our business to the next level,” said Juan. “Outside of the amazing prizes, the exposure and partnership that came from TELUS allowed us to share our story with Canadians, spread the word of our mission and help our business grow further.”

TELUS is a proud supporter of Canadian business. Since 2020, TELUS has committed $3.5 million to #StandWithOwners, providing funding, advertising and technology to help businesses thrive in a digital world. As part of TELUS’ greater commitment to the growth of Canadian business, over $300 million has been invested to support entrepreneurs, start-ups and leaders of tomorrow through the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good and TELUS Ventures.

To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit telus.com/StandWithOwners .

