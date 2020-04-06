TELUS launches Internet for Good for Students program offering high speed internet from home for only $9.95 per month

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Albertans adjust to new ways of living amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and teachers work with parents to enable their children to learn from home, TELUS announced it is working in partnership with local school boards across the province to offer its Internet for Good program to students in need. TELUS’ Internet for Good provides high speed broadband internet at home for only $9.95 per month. Previously, eligibility for the program was focused on families that were receiving the maximum Child Care Benefit from the federal government. Now TELUS and the school boards have partnered to expand and expedite the process of bringing this critical connectivity to all students who need it for learning in the comfort of their home.

“At TELUS, leveraging our technology to help young people realise their full potential is fundamental to the passionate social purpose we all embrace. As classrooms remain closed in order to support important physical distancing, keeping families safe, this new initiative ensures every student can stay connected to exciting learning opportunities from their homes,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “TELUS has a longstanding commitment to building stronger, more connected and compassionate communities, as reflected through our Internet for Good program, which provides more than 122,000 low-income Albertan families with access to high speed internet and digital literacy training tools. The partnership announced today builds on this program and exemplifies our team’s passionate dedication to keeping young people safe and connected during this unprecedented health crisis.”School Boards working with TELUS will be responsible for identifying families in need of an internet connection at home, and will provide that family with a unique TELUS Internet for Good promotion code, which the family can use to call TELUS and register for the program. Families will also have access to free educational activities through TELUS WISE and the ‘ Learn, Do and Share ’ educational hub through a partnership between TELUS and Microsoft.TELUS Internet for Good for Students is part of the TELUS Connecting for Good portfolio of programmes, which ensures our world-leading technology can create meaningful change by bridging digital divides and ensuring equal access to technology for Canadians in need. These programmes include:TELUS Internet for Good, offering high speed broadband internet to qualified low-income families for only $9.95 per month;TELUS Mobility for Good, offering a free smartphone and fully subsidized 3GB data plan to youth transitioning out of foster care for two years;TELUS Tech for Good, helping differently abled Canadians facing challenges using smartphones and tablets with customized technology solutions that help them live more independently; andTELUS Health for Good, enabling TELUS mobile health clinics to bring primary healthcare directly to people in need living on the streets in urban centres across Canada.For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the crisis, visit telus.com/covid19 . About TELUS

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.For media inquiries, please contact:TELUS Public Relations

Douglas Self

douglas.self@telus.com

CBJ Newsmakers