TELUS launches Reconciliation Commitment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Territories, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS has a longstanding commitment to strengthening relationships with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities, acknowledging that our work spans many Traditional Territories and Treaty areas. Today, we are proudly launching our Reconciliation Commitment, a defining point in our journey that formalizes our commitment to Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. This commitment will act as the foundation upon which we develop and implement our inaugural Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan later this year, and will inform and direct our corporate initiatives related to Reconciliation moving forward.

“At TELUS, we have a longstanding dedication to working collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples to provide the connectivity, tools and resources that enable unique community, social, economic and governance goals,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Meaningful relationships can only occur within the framework of inclusive dialogue and partnership, which is why we, as individuals and corporations, have a responsibility to educate ourselves, actively support Reconciliation and drive material social change. TELUS’ Reconciliation Commitment reinforces our ongoing devotion to partnering with Indigenous Peoples to bridge the socio-economic divide, while inspiring other Canadian corporations to join us in responding to the Calls to Action and elevating our nation’s understanding of our shared history.”

Corporate Canada has a significant role to play in the journey of Reconciliation, and at TELUS, we have taken — and continue to take — our responsibility very seriously. We recognize that Reconciliation commitments are only as good as the effort we put into building meaningful, productive, long-term relationships and holding ourselves accountable to the commitments we make internally and externally. In formalizing our commitment to Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples today, we are taking responsibility for constructive, measurable actions throughout our organization and culture in support of Reconciliation.

In partnership with Indigenous Peoples, TELUS is committed to progressing the journey of Reconciliation in a deeply meaningful way and dedicated to fulfilling our role and responsibilities in this regard. Our actions will be informed by:

In alignment with Indigenous Ways of Knowing, we have engaged Indigenous Leaders, Elders, community members, Indigenous professionals, and Indigenous TELUS team members from coast to coast to coast to provide their wisdom in the Reconciliation Commitment.

“Commitment is an important part of human existence, when we dedicate ourselves to a cause or an action. And this one is an action of creating relationship with the original people of this land and Canadians. So a commitment in a way is a pledge to an undertaking. We’re going to be fair with you, we’re going to be just with you, we’re going to be inclusive,” said Elder Gerald Oleman, St’át’imc Nation from Tsal’alh “I remember the teaching, probably some of them were Auntie Rose Guerin’s relatives, many of them were my teachers in Musqueam and Fraser Valley. And I keep going back to this teaching they laid at my feet, and it was, be careful and sincere with your words when you’re talking with the people because your words can be like a bullet leaving a gun. It can harm people, but also your words can help people to heal, to grow, to develop. So that’s what I see the work of reconciliation. It’s to be very careful with our words, if we’re going to make a pledge we must make those words come alive, otherwise people will be disappointed.”

We are grateful for the traditional Knowledge Keepers and Elders who are with us today, those who have gone before us and the youth that inspire us. As an act of Reconciliation, as recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action, we recognize the land and the benefits it provides all of us, and express gratitude to those whose territory we reside on, work on, or are visiting.

We have a collective responsibility to acknowledge our shared history and how it continues to manifest today via ongoing discrimination against First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Peoples. As individuals, leaders and corporations, we must continue to educate ourselves, acknowledge our biases, and actively support Reconciliation.

To learn more about our commitment to Reconciliation visit telus.com/reconciliation

