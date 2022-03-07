TELUS Manitoba Community Board expands to Saskatchewan, helping to connect more youth to a world of opportunities

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the TELUS Manitoba Community Board announced it is expanding to include Saskatchewan, formally changing its name to the TELUS Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board. This expansion will support more than 900 communities across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, providing more Canadian youth with access to the resources they need to learn, be creative, make connections, and stay healthy, opening up new opportunities for them to thrive. TELUS Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for customers and communities in the face of adversity, and today, the TELUS Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board is announcing a $20,000 donation to Keeseekoose First Nation, to support their community following the residential site discoveries brought to light last month. Since 2016, the TELUS Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board has donated $2.55 million to more than 200 grassroots projects, charities and organizations.

“As we start off the new year, we are pleased to announce our Community Board expansion. The TELUS Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board will now be able to support nearly double the number of grassroots organizations across both provinces. With an environment that is ever-challenging, it’s important we are delivering resources to those who need it most,” said Dave Johnston, Board Chair of the TELUS Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board. “We are looking forward to working with the local organizations in Saskatchewan, and supporting their neighborhoods, in addition to the incredible community organizations we’ll continue to support in Manitoba.”

In 2021, the TELUS Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board donated $500,000 in grants to 39 local charities making an incredible difference in their communities, including:

Resource Assistance For Youth, Inc., providing 2SLGBTQ+ youth in Winnipeg with weekly 1:1 and group mentorship sessions with adults who have similar lived experiences;

Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Winnipeg Inc., supporting youth experiencing marginalization and/or homelessness with a Métis facilitator and two Indigenous Elders to provide comprehensive care to support them and their mental health as they transition into adulthood;

The Open Access Resources Centre Inc., providing children with communication challenges with technology, specialized set-up and training to ensure they can communicate, helping them reach their full potential.

Through the TELUS Community Boards, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation ® funds more than 500 charities annually, supporting grassroots and charitable initiatives that offer health or education programs that help youth thrive in a digital world. Since 2005, TELUS and its 13 Canadian Community Boards have enabled $87 million in cash donation support to over 7,100 charitable programs across the country, supporting youth, ultimately helping them thrive in an evolving digital world.

To apply for a TELUS Community Board grant, organizations must be a Canadian registered charity and meet the eligibility funding criteria requirements. The funding deadline for this quarter is March 18, 2022. Local charities in Manitoba and Saskatchewan can visit friendlyfuture.com to learn more and submit an application.

