TELUS Presents gives Optik TV and Pik TV customers access to hard-to-find shows from abroad

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TELUS introduced TELUS Presents, a collection of the freshest content and hard-to-find shows from abroad, now available to all Optik TV and Pik TV subscribers at no additional charge. As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected production and release schedules of most live shows and series, TV viewers are searching for new content to keep them entertained, no matter what genre they prefer. Available through TELUS On Demand, TELUS Presents curates and delivers must-watch shows from abroad, making it easy for customers to discover new favourites that are sure to delight both the discerning TV viewers and those looking for their next binge-worthy series.

“With more of us at home this fall, we are making extra efforts to give our TV customers the best entertainment experience possible, which means delivering a vast array of content options. Our customers already enjoy access to the largest On Demand library in Western Canada and have the flexibility to include their favourite streaming services directly in their package, and now with TELUS Presents they have unique access to shows from around the globe,” said Zainul Mawji, President, Home Solutions, TELUS. “We searched to bring the best shows from abroad through TELUS Presents, which offers shows from Australia and the UK to Canada. As the collection will expand further, customers can look forward to discovering more hidden gems and new favourites to enjoy.”From heart-pounding dramas to cheeky comedies and unscripted reality, TELUS Presents uncovers binge-worth entertainment options to satisfy even the most discerning viewer. The curated lineup of must-watch shows includes: Drama

Between Two Worlds (Seven Network – Australia)This modern drama explores the carnage that ensues when the lives of a ruthless billionaire and his trophy wife collide with a widow raising her two children.

Bloom (Stan – Australia)The town’s secret is out as a battle between nature, science and faith erupts.

COBRA (Sky – UK)COBRA is a high-stakes drama that follows the British government as it handles an unfolding national emergency that threatens to engulf the country. The Prime Minister (Robert Carlyle) and his Chief of Staff Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton) must contend with impossible political decisions, whilst also wrestling with ferociously pressured personal lives.

I Hate Suzie (Sky – UK)I Hate Suzie is a bold, edgy, entertaining drama about that moment in life when the mask slips. Former teen pop star turned actor, Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) has her whole life upended when her phone is hacked and compromising photos are leaked online. Aided by her best friend and manager, Naomi, Suzie tries to hold her life, career, and family together in the face of being exposed for who she truly is.

Save Me (Sky – UK)An award-winning and critically acclaimed series, Save Me is the story of a most unlikely hero, Nelson ‘Nelly’ Rowe (Lennie James), and his search for Jody, his missing daughter. A daughter he hasn’t seen for thirteen years – more than half her life. Nelly’s a charmer, a chancer, a lover, a fighter, a liar.

Save Me Too (Sky - UK)Save Me Too picks up 17 months after the close of season 1 – enough time for the furore over Jody’s disappearance to have subsided, while still being relatively fresh in everyone’s minds.

The Halcyon (ITV – UK)The Halcyon is the story of a bustling and glamorous five star hotel at the center of London society and a world at war. Set in 1940, the series shows London life through the prism of war and the impact it has on families, politics, relationships and work across every social strata – set to a soundtrack of the music of the era.

The Replacement (BBC One – UK)A pregnant architect hires a replacement to fill in for her maternity leave. Soon after, that replacement becomes her rival.

Comedy

The Wrong Girl (Network 10 – Australia)Based on the best-selling novel by Zoë Foster Blake, TV producer Lilly Woodward has fallen for the wrong man — again.

Out of Her Mind (BBC – UK)Coming soon to TELUS Presents – a hilarious, quirky and compelling comedy, Out of Her Mind tackles love, relationships and the contemporary human experience in the 21st century.

Unscripted / Reality

Lost Relics of the Knights Templar (A+E Networks® Sky History Channel – UK)Treasure hunters Hamilton White and Carl Cookson search for relics belonging to the legendary Knights Templar in this historical documentary.

Lost Worlds and Hidden Treasures (BBC4 – UK)Lost Worlds offers a realistic look at ancient civilizations. This historical documentary features real archaeologists and cutting-edge technology coming together to rebuild locations once lost forever.

Through TELUS Presents, customers can also access TELUS Originals, which showcases community-produced content and documentaries supported by TELUS. Titles include Painkiller: Inside the Opioid Crisis, a TELUS Health Originals documentary that tells the human story behind the opioid epidemic affecting Canada. The documentary seeks to raise awareness and end the stigma of addiction by educating viewers on what Fentanyl is and how it is affecting our country.Optik TV was the first TV provider in Canada to allow customers to bundle their favourite streaming services directly within their TV package at no extra charge, alongside premium channels, sports, multicultural content, and more. Optik TV customers also enjoy access to the most content in Western Canada – the most TV shows, the most movies, and the most live channels, including 4K HDR and kids programming.Pik TV provides customers with the ultimate flexible viewing experience, choosing only the channels they want. With the ability to watch at home or on-the-go, Pik TV turns just about any screen into a TV. For sports fans, Pik Max bundles TSN and Sportsnet, so no matter where you’re catching the game, you won’t miss a second of the action.For more information on Optik, Pik, and TELUS Presents, visit tel us.com/ teluspresents . About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. At TELUS, we leverage our world-leading technology’s potential to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @ TELUSNews on Twitter and @ Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.For media inquiries, please contact:TELUS Public Relations

Lena Chen

lena.chen@telus.com



