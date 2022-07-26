TELUS PureFibre Ultimate Gamer bundle brings users an unmatched cloud gaming experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting today, gamers across B.C. and Alberta can sign-up for the TELUS PureFibre Ultimate Gamer bundle with NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. TELUS offers the best networks for gaming, bringing customers the fastest Internet speeds available with the lowest latency and jitter. Gamers will have access to TELUS’ latest generation Wi-Fi 6 and personalized Wi-Fi Plus service, which offers professional installation, whole-home Wi-Fi coverage1, network security, and a dedicated support team. In addition to experiencing the fastest Internet speeds among all Canadian Internet providers2, customers get two years of NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW Priority membership where they can access more than 1,300 top PC games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, Dying Light 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Rocket League.

“Backed by TELUS’ world-leading PureFibre network, its symmetrical upload and download speeds, and our latest-gen Wi-Fi-6 and Wi-Fi Plus services, users experience low latency and a seamless online gaming experience, unmatched by any other provider,” said Amit Nag, Vice-president, Entertainment and Education Services. “Now, through our collaboration with NVIDIA, we’re taking this experience even further, bringing Canadians the best in cloud gaming where they can connect to like-minded communities and thrive in gaming online.”

GeForce NOW is NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service that taps into the world’s most powerful GeForce servers. Playing PC games with a GeForce NOW Priority membership provides priority access to servers, six-hour extended gaming sessions, and RTX ON in supported titles for the best cinematic visuals. Even gamers on low-powered hardware can now play with amazing GeForce quality.

“Pairing GeForce NOW with TELUS’s world-leading communications technology will deliver a high-quality streaming experience to millions of Canadian customers,” said Phil Eisler, Vice President, GeForce NOW at NVIDIA. “As part of this Gamer Internet plan, gamers on the TELUS network can now enjoy more than 1,300 PC games – including more than 120 of the most popular free-to-play games — streamed to nearly any of their devices with GeForce quality.”

Members can download the GeForce NOW app on PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, newly added 2022 Samsung TVs, select LG TVs, and Android mobile devices, or visit play.geforcenow.com on select platforms, including mobile devices with iOS Safari. Gamers will be able to streamline gaming subscriptions through the GeForce NOW app, and play their favorite PC titles already purchased from popular digital stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin, Ubisoft Connect and GOG.COM. GeForce NOW members can also experience games with and against millions of other PC players.

The PureFibre Ultimate Gamer Internet bundle starts at $120 per month for the first two years. For more information and to sign up, visit www.telus.com/gamers .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content management, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and FinTech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

1 Wired backhaul is more reliable because it uses a wired connection to transmit data, rather than Wi-Fi, which is an unlicensed spectrum, subject to uncontrollable interference. A wired backhaul also enables a better Wi-Fi experience as the connection between access points is not using up valuable air time, as a result, that airtime can be used by client devices on the network.

2 Based on a national average of the PCMag Speed Index that compares major Canadian ISPs using 281,952 tests conducted between June 1, 2021 and June 7, 2022. Reproduced with permission. © 2022 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



