TELUS ranked as Canada’s fastest mobile network and Canada’s fastest internet provider by US-based network organizations

TELUS ranked fastest internet service provider in Canada by New York-based PCMag

TELUS awarded Fastest Mobile Network for the sixth consecutive time and Best Mobile Coverage for the third consecutive time by Seattle-based OoklaTORONTO, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS announced today that it has been named the fastest internet service provider (ISP) in Canada by New York-based PCMag 1, in addition to earning 2020 Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage Speedtest Awards™ in Canada from Seattle-based Ookla® for Q1-Q2 20202. PCMag recognized TELUS as the speed master in Canadian internet among the major ISPs. Ookla compared user-initiated tests from all the major mobile carriers in Canada to determine who showed the fastest mobile network speeds and best coverage. TELUS achieved the leading Speed Score™ of 72.11, with average speeds of 87.31 Mbps for download and 13.04 Mbps for upload.“The achievements from U.S.-based PCMag and Ookla recognize our Canadian network superiority, and solidify the strength of TELUS’ networks across the country, particularly during a time when Canadians have increasingly relied on internet and mobile networks to work and learn remotely and stay connected to loved ones and vital information,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “This acknowledgement confirms that TELUS provides Canadians with the fastest internet speeds and fastest wireless speeds in Canada, and we are incredibly proud of this international recognition for empowering Canadians to be connected to economic, educational, health and social resources when it matters most.”This recognition complements the outstanding record of achievement in network excellence TELUS has earned over the years in respect of their world-leading networks in Canada. In 2020 alone, TELUS has also been recognized by other global industry-leading experts, including UK-based Opensignal, for tying for #1 in the world for fastest mobile network speeds, and Victoria-based Tutela, for winning awards for Excellent Quality, Download Throughput, and Latency in Canada.Since 2000, TELUS has invested $200 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its world-class networks and connect customers from coast to coast to coast. TELUS is investing a further $40 billion over the next three years in critical technology to support the roll out of 5G networks which will enhance innovation and help drive economic development and productivity across industries in a new age of hyper-connectedness.About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.For more information, please contact:

