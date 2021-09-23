TELUS Smart Building partners with Arlington Street Investments to transform new Calgary urban development

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TELUS announced it is expanding its Smart Building footprint in Calgary and advancing its commitment to leverage the power of technology to create sustainable, healthy, and connected spaces to live, work, and play. Partnering with Calgary-based boutique urban developer and multiple award-winning investment company Arlington Street Investments , TELUS is transforming The Fifth into a Smart Building by using our technology to simplify day-to-day operations, reduce costs, and elevate the resident experience. Residents at The Fifth will enjoy a custom smart home experience through the easy-to-use TELUS Smart Building app, giving them the ability to remotely lock and unlock doors, adjust thermostats, detect water leaks, and access a smart intercom system that issues temporary codes for visitors or guests. For building operators, this means peace of mind with the latest in security technology, 24-hour monitoring, and tools to increase building efficiency, while reducing their carbon footprint and operating expenses. With TELUS Smart Building, residents and building operators can rest assured that the property is safe, sustainable, and connected.

“TELUS has a long history of delivering innovative technologies to both consumers and businesses, and we are proud to offer building automation, security, entertainment, and connectivity solutions to help protect what matters most while creating an enhanced lifestyle for residents and guests,” said Jason Macdonnell, President, Smart Security and Automation. “Powered by our world-leading networks and entirely controlled from a smartphone app, TELUS’ smart building solutions provide integrated, flexible systems to make our customers feel safe, empowered, and in control.”

TELUS’ partnership with Arlington Street Investments builds upon our strategy and commitment to leverage TELUS’ world-leading wireless and PureFibre networks to bring our customers the best in home and business automation.

“Our team looked throughout the entire market to find a fully integrated smart solution for our high profile urban multifamily projects to ensure that we not only met, but exceeded, our next level service commitment to our communities,” said Frank Lonardelli, Founder & CEO, Arlington Street Investments. “I was extremely impressed with what we found to be the only turnkey smart home security technology with a fully automated and digital building solution offered through TELUS. We are proud to be partnering with one of Canada’s greatest companies and brands.”

To find out more about TELUS Smart Building powered by Canada’s fastest network , visit telus.com/smartbuilding and discover how you can be a part of the movement.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Arlington Street Investments

The Arlington Group is a Calgary based investment firm and urban real estate development company founded and led by CEO Frank Lonardelli. Focused on value creation throughout the entire development process, Arlington owns and develops some of the highest profile sites in various urban centres and creates mixed-use “live, work and play” communities.

