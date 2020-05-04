TELUS supports Canadians volunteering virtually with the #StayGiving Challenge

The TELUS team will volunteer virtually in 2020 for its 15th annual TELUS Days of Giving to help with the COVID-19 pandemicOne of the TELUS activities this year is to make a cloth mask for yourself or a loved one, with a goal to make 100,000 masks across CanadaVANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The need to help Canadians affected by the public health crisis is more important than ever. In celebration of #GivingTuesdayNow , the TELUS team will volunteer virtually and safely throughout 2020 for their 15th annual TELUS Days of Giving to help build stronger, healthier communities in support of the COVID-19 pandemic.In this spirit, the TELUS team hopes to inspire Canadians to give back in their own way and share their acts of giving, big or small, on social media with the hashtag #StayGiving. One of the activities Canadians can participate in is to make a mask for themselves or a loved one. As wearing a mask outside the home is the ultimate selfless act to help protect one another, TELUS is inviting Canadians to join our team members in sewing masks with a goal to collectively create more than 100,000 masks for Canadians.“For 15 years, our TELUS Days of Giving have inspired our extended TELUS family to gather together across the country and around the world in a collective giving effort that has improved health, social and economic outcomes in our communities, particularly for our most vulnerable citizens,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “As we strive to be the most giving company in the world, we have a heartfelt responsibility to continue leading by example, which is why we are amplifying our culture of caring and taking our TELUS Days of Giving virtual. These virtual acts of giving enable us to give back to the communities where we live, work and serve whilst respecting physical distancing guidelines that will keep our TELUS family and community partners safe. I invite all Canadians to join us because together we can make the future a little more friendly for our fellow citizens.”TELUS’ approach this year is inspired by TELUS team members, retirees and their families, who initiated virtual volunteering efforts to support those affected by the pandemic by sewing masks, gowns and other personal protection items for frontline workers; creating and delivering care kits to those most affected by COVID; gathering and delivering food and supplies to local food banks and families in-need; donating blood; creating homemade cards; and conducting phone check-ins for isolated seniors and more.



Driven by the philosophy We Give Where We Live, the TELUS team has contributed $1.3 billion in value, time, and financial support to Canadian charities and grassroots organizations since 2000, making TELUS one of the most giving companies in the world. Since the beginning of March, TELUS has dedicated $100 million to support Canadians through the COVID-19 crisis.Thanks for our team members, retirees and community partners, TELUS realised the #1 spot internationally as the leading corporate citizen for its efforts to support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic by DidTheyHelp.com . The Heroes leaderboard ranks global brands and individuals by awarding a point for each positive action and good deed they make. This third party recognition underpins the deep commitment the TELUS family has in keeping our citizens safe and connected during this health emergency and beyond.To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to local communities from coast to coast, please visit telus.com/stayconnected . To learn more about the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and how to donate visit friendlyfuture.com . About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.For media inquiries, please contact:TELUS Public Relations

