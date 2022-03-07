TELUS Vancouver Community Board expands to Coastal communities, helping connect more youth to a world of opportunities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the TELUS Vancouver Community Board announced it is expanding to include Vancouver Coastal communities, formally changing its name to the TELUS Vancouver and Coastal Community Board. This expansion will support 36 communities across Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and Sea to Sky corridor, including Squamish, Whistler, Gibsons and Sechelt, with boundaries encompassing Hope up to Pemberton, and over to Powell River. As a result, we will be able to provide more Canadian youth with access to the resources they need to learn, be creative, make connections, and stay healthy, opening up new opportunities for them to thrive. TELUS’ Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for customers and communities in the face of adversity. Since 2005, the TELUS Vancouver and Coastal Community Board has donated $12.8 million to 1,040 grassroots projects, charities and organizations.

“A new year marks a new chapter for our Community Board, and we’re pleased to begin the new year with this exciting expansion announcement. The TELUS Vancouver and Coastal Community Board will now be able to support the growing opportunities and interests of many more grassroots organizations across these municipalities,” said Christina Anthony, Board Chair of the TELUS Vancouver and Coastal Community Board. “With an environment that is ever-challenging, it’s important we are delivering resources to those who need it most. We are looking forward to working with the local organizations in the Sunshine Coast and Sea to Sky communities, in addition to the outstanding community organizations we’ll continue to support in Vancouver.”

In 2021, the TELUS Vancouver and Coastal Community Board donated over $800,000 in grants to 51 local charities making an incredible difference in their communities, including:

BeaYOUtiful Foundation , helping provide 400 young girls across Greater Vancouver with access to a six-week virtual mental health conference to build their self-worth and confidence.

, helping provide 400 young girls across Greater Vancouver with access to a six-week virtual mental health conference to build their self-worth and confidence. Dan’s Legacy , providing youth with virtual counseling, mental health support and resources to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 crisis.

, providing youth with virtual counseling, mental health support and resources to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 crisis. Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver, helping support the development of a safe and healthy community play space for families and children.

Through the TELUS Community Boards, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation ® funds more than 500 charities annually, supporting grassroots and charitable initiatives that offer health or education programs that help youth thrive in a digital world. Since 2005, TELUS and its 13 Canadian Community Boards have enabled $87 million in cash donation support to over 7,100 charitable programs across the country, supporting youth, ultimately helping them thrive in a digital world.

In B.C. alone, TELUS, our team members and retirees have provided over $250 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 7 million hours to charities and community organizations since 2000.

To apply for a TELUS Community Board grant, organizations must be a Canadian registered charity and meet the eligibility funding criteria requirements. The funding deadline for this quarter is March 18, 2022. Local charities in Vancouver, Squamish, Whistler, Gibsons and Sechelt can visit friendlyfuture.com to learn more and submit an application.

