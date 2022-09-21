Ten years of maCommunauté: $10 million invested in content showcasing local communities

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS is celebrating the tenth anniversary of maCommunauté, the local channel on Optik TV that gives a voice to the people of Rimouski, the Gaspé Peninsula, Saint-Georges, Sainte-Marie, Montmagny, Baie-Comeau, Sept-Îles and the surrounding communities. Since maCommunauté’s launch in 2012, $10 million has been invested in producing original shows locally by creators from different regions of eastern Quebec. With content covering sports and cultural events, stories about prominent figures from different regions of Quebec, brief video segments on health and the outdoors, and shows on local issues, Quebec communities and their interests are always at the heart of maCommunauté’s mission.

“We’re proud to be celebrating the tenth anniversary of maCommunauté, which has become a part of the lives of thousands of Quebecers, including my own family,” says Nathalie Dionne, Interim Vice-President, Home Solutions and Customer Experience, Quebec at TELUS. “maCommunauté is more than just a TV channel. It creates quality time with our families, whether we’re watching youth content together or shows that introduce us to local talent. With maCommunauté, we give a voice to Quebec communities so that their opinions, passions and successes can be a part of our customers’ daily lives and entertainment.”

“maCommunauté is an avenue for producing original content that represents local audiences, content they can relate to and in which they can see themselves,” says Evelyne Lafleur Guy, producer at Tapis Rouge Films, a local company that has produced content for maCommunauté. “With maCommunauté, we no longer have to feel like we’re on the outside looking in at the content we watch. We feel represented. This channel highlights the rich culture and land of our various regions from a local perspective. It’s both an inside perspective and a high-visibility platform for showcasing the talent of Quebec content creators.”

Content for all

Since 2012, over 280 original shows—over 700 hours of content—have been created by local producers. Each year, around 20 videographers and over 150 local volunteers play a role in producing the channel’s content. The maCommunauté YouTube channel, launched in 2016, has attracted over four million views from 55 countries around the world.

To celebrate the channel’s tenth anniversary, the maCommunauté team has released this brief video , featuring some of the producers who contributed to the channel’s content over the last ten years. A number of shows have made their mark on maCommunauté and its audience over the years, including:

Ça vaut le détour , which has shared more than 300 stories showcasing organizations, individuals and companies in Quebec’s outlying regions.

, which has shared more than 300 stories showcasing organizations, individuals and companies in Quebec’s outlying regions. À l’affût , one of maCommunauté’s very first shows, produced since 2013, on hunting and fishing.

, one of maCommunauté’s very first shows, produced since 2013, on hunting and fishing. Clopin Lanouille, a popular children’s show. The four episodes of the series published on YouTube have drawn over a million views.

Exciting programming is coming for fall!

New shows to inspire and entertain are coming this fall. Here’s a look at what’s to come:

Les yeux de mon camion : This show explores the Gaspé Peninsula alongside heavy equipment operators, introducing viewers to their stories, career paths and daily work. Viewers can learn more about their mission and how their impressive machines work.

: This show explores the Gaspé Peninsula alongside heavy equipment operators, introducing viewers to their stories, career paths and daily work. Viewers can learn more about their mission and how their impressive machines work. 1001 visages : Every community has exceptional people who stand out for their personalities, jobs and community involvement. 1001 visages gives us a special opportunity to meet the unique and colourful people in our outlying regions.

: Every community has exceptional people who stand out for their personalities, jobs and community involvement. 1001 visages gives us a special opportunity to meet the unique and colourful people in our outlying regions. Papi Toucroche: This show for younger children revisits classic tales, told through the lens of Papi’s not entirely reliable memory. This children’s show offers plenty of laughs and surprises.

TELUS customers can access the maCommunauté channel by going to channel 511. The content is also available as Video on Demand on channel 497, giving Optik TV subscribers access to their favourite shows at any time.

For more information on maCommunauté, visit telus.com/macommunaute .

