Tennessee Bath Fitter “three-peats” as Top Workplace

SPRINGFIELD (TN), June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bath Fitter is proud to announce that the Springfield manufacturing plant and corporate retail location in Nashville have been recognized, once again, as Top Workplaces in Tennessee – the third time in successive years that they have received this honor.

The Top Workplaces awards, which are managed by The Tennessean newspaper in partnership with Philadelphia-based Energage, are based on anonymous employee surveys of the workplace culture. These scientific surveys gauge employee satisfaction through a series of detailed questions on a range of subjects, including the values and direction of the company, the benefits and pay, and even their confidence in the leadership. This year’s surveys once again yielded a response rate of almost 90 percent from Bath Fitter staff.

“I would like to congratulate everyone at the plant and corporate retail location for helping us achieve recognition as a Top Workplace for the third straight year,” says Chiquita Allen, Human Resources Manager at the Springfield manufacturing plant. “This is an amazing accomplishment that demonstrates how committed our employees are to making Bath Fitter a great place to work.”

“Receiving this recognition three years in a row confirms that we care about our team members at Bath Fitter, and have a culture that encourages employee development,” says Jason Otts, Director, Manufacturing Operations, at the Springfield manufacturing plant. “Everyone has an open mind and we are always looking for innovative ways to improve. None of this would be possible without our wonderful men and women who put on the Bath Fitter uniform every day and make our customers smile.”

“This is an exciting time to be part of this great company,” says branch manager Britnee Bradley. “At the Bath Fitter retail store in Madison we have a great team that is growing fast. Each employee strives to go above and beyond for both customers and teammates every day. I’m so proud of our team for winning this award.”

“At Bath Fitter, we try hard to create a flexible work environment where everyone feels appreciated and engaged. It’s a family atmosphere, and it was pleasing to see these keys words reflected once again in the employee surveys,” says Glenn Cotton, President and CEO of Bath Fitter. “I’m incredibly proud of the Tennessee team for winning this award. This is great recognition for their efforts to create and maintain a positive workplace.”

The list of this year’s TN Top Workplace winners was announced at a virtual ceremony on June 17, 2021, and published in a special issue of The Tennessean newspaper on June 20, 2021.

About Bath Fitter: Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, 35 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, bathtub liners, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities, one in Quebec and one in Tennessee and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States and Canada. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com.

