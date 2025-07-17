TennoCon 2025: How a global gaming phenomenon continues to anchor London, Ontario’s tech scene

LONDON, Ontario, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For two days every year, London, Ontario, becomes the centre of the global Warframe and Soulframe universe. Hosted by Digital Extremes, one of the world’s top development studios in the interactive entertainment industry, TennoCon draws thousands of fans, developers, and content creators from around the world to celebrate the award-winning third-person shooter game.

This year, July 18–19, the city is gearing up for what promises to be the most ambitious TennoCon yet. RBC Place, in the heart of downtown London, will host cosplayers, interactive community showcases, exclusive panels with game developers, and sneak peeks at Warframe and Soulframe’s future updates. For the first time, the celebration extends to Canada Life Place, where TennoConcert—a full evening of live Warframe-inspired music—will give fans an entirely new way to experience the game.

A Global Event with Local Roots

What sets TennoCon apart from other conventions is its focus on two games – Warframe and Soulframe – and the community that surrounds it. It’s not a general gaming expo, it’s a love letter to both games. That focus pays off. The demand for tickets grows every year, with 3,000 seats selling out in just 35 minutes for its 10th anniversary. Millions more join the experience through livestreams on Twitch, YouTube, or Steam, making TennoCon one of the most-watched gaming events globally.

“People fly in from all over the world, and this year, as it is our 10th Anniversary of TennoCon, we are bringing in over 550 employees from around the world, some as far away as Egypt. At our core, we celebrate not only with our fans but also with our employees. Every single employee, regardless of their role, impacts not only our success but also our world-class studio culture. Digital Extremes has won the Top 100 Employer award for 11 years in a row now,” says Heidi Flynn, Director of Human Resources at Digital Extremes. “The energy is incredible, seeing the passion of players who have travelled from various locales across the world to meet developers, cosplayers, and other fans reminds us why we build games in the first place.”

The Economic Ripple Effect

TennoCon’s impact stretches well beyond the gaming community. Over 4,000 hotel rooms across the city are booked, restaurants and pubs overflow with visitors, and local retailers see a surge in sales as attendees explore the city between events. The economic boost is undeniable as Digital Extremes partners with other local businesses such as Connect Dot, 519 Clothing, A/B Rentals, and many other homegrown companies to host this large-scale convention. With this year’s expansion to Canada Life Place, it is expected to increase spending even further, particularly in nightlife and entertainment.

TennoCon also gives back. Every year, Digital Extremes partners with local charities and has raised significant funds over the years. This year, Digital Extremes is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Hill Street project and has also partnered with Make-A-Wish Canada, reflecting the company’s commitment to both global and community impact.

Fueling a Creative-Tech Hub

For Christina Fox, CEO of TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario, TennoCon demonstrates what happens when creative technology ventures achieve global success.

“TennoCon is a shining example of how interactive entertainment can drive more than just industry growth,” Fox explains. “It attracts global audiences, fuels local tourism, and builds community pride. Events like this put London—and Southwestern Ontario—on the map as a world-class innovation hub. When a company like Digital Extremes succeeds, its impact ripples far beyond gaming into hospitality, retail, and regional economic development.”

Digital Extremes’ growth also signals something bigger: Southwestern Ontario is a creative-tech powerhouse. The studio employs hundreds of artists and developers, many trained at regional institutions, proving that top-tier interactive entertainment talent doesn’t just exist in Los Angeles or Tokyo—it thrives in London.

The Future of Gaming Conventions—and London’s Role in It

As conventions evolve into cultural experiences merging technology, entertainment, and community, TennoCon is setting a standard for what is possible. Its blend of digital and in-person experiences, unique game focus, and community-first approach has made it a model for the industry.

For London, the success of TennoCon is more than hosting a major event; it’s about building a reputation as a city that supports and celebrates creative technology ventures. As Digital Extremes continues to innovate and grow, its success sends a clear message: Southwestern Ontario is helping shape the future of interactive entertainment. “Community remains a key pillar to us at Digital Extremes, and given our global state, community is more important than ever,” said Sheldon Carter, President of Digital Extremes. “We are beyond London proud — this is our home, and we’re here for the long term to support the local economy. As we welcome the world’s greatest fans from across the globe, it’s a powerful reminder of how strong and far-reaching our community truly is.”

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Farida Abdelnabi

Communications Manager

TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario

647.676.2461

[email protected]

