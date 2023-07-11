Tequila Tromba Launches AGAVE REWILDING INITIATIVE to Save Endangered Agave Species and Promote Biodiversity

Guadalajara, Mexico, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Family owned tequila producer – Tromba is proud to announce the launch of its Agave Rewilding Initiative. This groundbreaking program is dedicated to the preservation and regeneration of indigenous agave species and protection of the diverse habitat in Jalisco.

For several years, Tequila Tromba has been raising awareness and funds to support this cause. These funds were recently used to purchase and preserve a 28 hectare plot of land on which over 6,000 endangered agave seedlings were planted. The land lies in Zapotlan de Vadillo, an incredible part of Jalisco located between the active Colima Volcano and the Manantlan Mountain Range.

The rise in Tequila consumption has had an environmental impact due to the expanding cultivation of Blue Agave. Many of the other species of indigenous agave, native to Jalisco for thousands of years, are now becoming endangered. Additionally there has been a decline in biodiversity due to pollinator disruption and deforestation as blue agave cultivation expands.

To combat this decline and support the natural environment of Jalisco, Tequila Tromba has founded the Agave Rewilding Project. By planting endangered agave and preserving their natural environment, Tromba is balancing the increasing popularity of its brand with its impact on the ecosystem.

“We recognize that the growth of tequila has had some environmental impacts . This is a way for us to give back as well as recognize the importance of agave not only as a vital resource for our tequila, but also as a symbol of Mexican culture and tradition,” said Eric Brass, CEO of Tequila Tromba. “Through our Agave Rewilding Initiative, we are committed to giving back to the environment and ensuring the sustainability of agave and the land of Jalisco for future generations.”

To further raise awareness, via their Paloma Month activations, Tequila Tromba has brought dozens of bartenders from all over the world on its planting journey so they can take part in this environmental regeneration. On June 28th 2023, they, along with a team of biologists, botanists, agricultural scientists, and zoologists planted an additional 1,000 seedlings of endangered agaves. None of the agaves planted will be harvested. Instead, they are left to flower and spread seeds of a diverse agave population across Jalisco.

