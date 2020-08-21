Teranga Gold Files Technical Report for Sabodala-Massawa Gold Complex

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teranga Gold Corporation (“Teranga” or the “Company”) (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects Technical Report in respect of the preliminary feasibility study (the “PFS”) for its Sabodala-Massawa Gold Complex (“Sabodala-Massawa”) in Senegal, West Africa (the “Sabodala-Massawa Technical Report”).

The Sabodala-Massawa Technical Report was prepared by Teranga and supports the combined mineral reserve estimates and mine plan of Sabodala Gold Operations and the Massawa Project previously announced on July 26, 2020. To view the full version of the Sabodala-Massawa Technical Report, please see the Company’s filings on www.sedar.com or go to Teranga’s website at www.terangagold.com.“The technical report confirms that the Sabodala-Massawa Complex is a top-tier asset capable of producing 384,000 ounces of gold a year for the first five years starting 2021(1), and we see significant room for further growth that will strengthen Teranga’s position as a leading mid-tier gold producer in West Africa,” said Richard Young, President and CEO. “We anticipate releasing a definitive feasibility study in 2021 that we expect to include an updated and expanded mineral resources and reserves estimate based on results from the aggressive exploration program currently underway at the Massawa Project.”EndnotesForward Looking Statements



