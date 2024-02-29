Terra Firma Capital Corporation Appoints Seth Greenspan as President and CEO and Opens New Office in Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terra Firma Capital Corporation (“Terra Firma” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Toronto, Canada, located at 970 Lawrence Avenue West, Suite 401. The opening of new offices, and the appointment of our new CEO, following its acquisition and privatization by Y. Dov Meyer and Seth Greenspan, through their holding company GM Capital Corporation (“GM Capital”) marks a significant milestone for Terra Firma. On October 27, 2023, GM Capital completed the $46 million acquisition and privatization of the Company.

Under the leadership of the newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, Seth Greenspan, Terra Firma has already demonstrated its commitment to growth and innovation with three new transactions totaling USD $32 million since the start of the year.

Unifying Operations Under One Roof: “We are thrilled to be opening our new office in Toronto, consolidating our team under one roof,” said Seth Greenspan, President, and CEO of Terra Firma Capital Corporation. “This new office underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional service and support to our clients, as well as our commitment to growth and innovation.”

Centralizing Operations for Enhanced Efficiency: The Toronto office will house a team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to providing personalized solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients in the financial sector. It will serve as the central hub for all origination, asset management, and capital raising functions for both our US and Canadian operations. With an unwavering focus on excellence and client satisfaction, Terra Firma aims to maintain its track record of success and cultivate enduring partnerships within the community.

For more information about Terra Firma Capital Corporation and its newest office location, please visit https://www.tfcc.ca/ or contact Seth Greenspan 416-792-4708

About Terra Firma Capital Corporation:

Terra Firma, a real estate finance company, established in 2011, provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the United States and Canada. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets.



