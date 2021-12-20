Terranueva is Granted a New Category of Licence to Sell Cannabis

L’ASSOMPTION, Québec, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terranueva Corporation (CSE: TEQ) (“Terranueva” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Terranueva Pharma Corporation has been granted an amendment to its cannabis production and processing license now allowing it to sell dried cannabis to the public through authorized provincial distributors and retailers in Canada. The President of Terranueva, Jean-Luc Landry, underlines that this is the achievement of an important milestone to reach the Corporation’s objectives and mentions that the latter aims to initiate sales with the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) during the first quarter of 2022.

ABOUT TERRANUEVA

Terranueva relies on research and development, innovation and operational efficiency to become a major player in the emerging cannabis industry. Their goal is to provide the Canadian and international markets with premium quality medicinal and recreational cannabis. To achieve this goal, Terranueva is implementing a modular production approach that incorporates the latest advances and innovations in process automation. Terranueva Pharma Corporation, its wholly owned subsidiary, holds the necessary licenses from Health Canada to execute its mission.

For more on Terranueva, visit www.terranueva.ca

The CSE and its regulatory service providers (as this term is attributed in its policies) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

Facts stated in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward‐looking statements” and readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of success and that future developments and results may differ from those projected in such forward‐looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Luc Landry, Executive Chairman of the Board, Telephone : (450) 591-1011



