CBJ – Electric carmaker Tesla continues to impress with production and delivery numbers that most often seem to beat expectations of analysts.

According to Tesla’s figures the company posted record deliveries in the first quarter of 2021.

A primary factor in the strong results can be attributed to excellent sales of the Model Y in China.

The company, headed by Elon Musk, delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles worldwide to the end of March.

