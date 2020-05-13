Texada Software Announces ERS Caterpillar as New Customer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texada Software, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noble Iron Inc. (TSX Venture: NIR), has been chosen by ERS (Energy Rental Solutions) Caterpillar as their equipment rental software provider. ERS CAT is #56 in the RER 100 list of top rental companies and is a Caterpillar dealer that has one of the largest equipment fleets of temperature control, compressed air, and generator products on the United States Gulf Coast. ERS CAT will be deploying Texada’s SRM (Systematic Rental Management), FleetLogic mobile field service and logistics application, and GateWay e-commerce suite in all of their locations.

Alex Kress, Texada’s Head of Customer Success, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with ERS by providing an extraordinary experience and software platform for the ERS team and their customers. We are confident that Texada’s platform will provide the technological capabilities to advance ERS’ business processes and efficiencies, and help the team to deliver more profitable growth and value.”“We selected Texada for its capability in rental management along with a web-based platform that we could more easily integrate with other business systems,” stated Scott Milligan, President of ERS Caterpillar. “The software will also help us remove much of the inefficiencies of paper reporting and non-integrated systems from our processes. The implementation was fluid, and the Texada team was extremely responsive to our technical and support requirements.” About Noble Iron Inc. Noble Iron is a technology company that offers software applications and services to construction, industrial and other equipment rental companies, owners, and users to manage their business and assets’ life cycle.Texada Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble Iron, offers cloud or client-based software applications for equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, general contractors, and equipment operators, including mechanics, logistics managers and service technicians. Texada’s products manage the entire asset lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory location, utilization, maintenance and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis. Texada is the provider of industry-leading technology FleetLogic, a mobile field service and logistics management platform; SRM (Systematic Rental Management), a complete management software for scaling rental businesses; Texada Pay, a payment processing platform; and GateWay, an online store and mobile e-commerce app for customers and sales teams. For more information, visit www.texadasoftware.com or call (800) 361-1233.Noble Iron can be reached at (866) 762-9475, or at www.nobleiron.com.Corporate communications contacts:Mariam Chaudhry

Chief Financial Officer

t: (226) 962-2718

e: mariam.chaudhry@nobleiron.comNabil Kassam

Founder, Chairman & CEO

t: (650) 766-9177

e: nabil@nobleiron.com This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified using words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including the difficulty in predicting acceptance of and demands for new products, the impact of the products and pricing strategies of competitors, delays in developing and launching new products, fluctuations in operating results and other risks, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industries in which the Company participates; others are more specific to the Company. The Company’s ongoing quarterly filings should be consulted for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Management assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise, other than as required by law.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

