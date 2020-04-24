The 2nd annual symposium hosted by Seneca’s Centre for Drone Journalism Excellence

Toronto, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The second annual symposium hosted by Seneca’s Centre for Drone Journalism Excellence (CDJE) takes place on Saturday, May 2nd.New Sight Lines: Drone Journalism Innovations in Technology, Standards and Practices will explore what innovations in drone technology are needed to help journalists. What can Canadian expertise contribute to these innovations? How can Canadians develop a code of conduct for drone journalism with internationally agreed ethics, standards and practices?This is a unique event in Canada – the only one of its kind that brings together a wide range of experts, including journalists, Canadian and international media organizations, educators, students, government regulators, as well as drone and aviation industry representatives. The event will feature two live panels and two live presentations, with time after each for online audience questions. “Drone journalism is still in its infancy but already it’s clear the technology is having a big impact on media,” said Lynda Calvert, CDJE co-ordinator, Seneca journalism professor and symposium organizer.“Canadian journalists have used drone video to show the aftermath of wildfires, shrinking Arctic ice, massive snow drifts in St. John’s and the empty streets of Toronto during the COVID-19 crisis.”The marquee speaker at this year’s symposium is Gail Orenstein. She is a renowned drone journalist with extensive experience in conflict zones. Orenstein was the first to obtain drone footage from the fall of Mosul, Iraq and the first journalist to use a drone to report on the plight of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.Other panelists and presenters include CBC’s chief drone pilot, the director of video strategy for Global News, the senior manager of live services for CP24, a senior member of Transport Canada’s drone team, one of IATA’s top UAV experts, and a lawyer with expertise in aviation and drone laws.Due to the pandemic, this year’s event has been moved online and it’s free!The symposium gets underway at 9 a.m. and Seneca President David Agnew will wrap up with his closing remarks at 1:30 p.m. You can join for the entire event, or drop in to the panels and presentations that interest you.For more information: https://senecadronejournalism.ca/drone-symposium-2020/.Amar Shah

